Land prices continue to rise as auctions shift

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The value of Illinois farmland continues to rise.

“We haven’t seen anything slow down yet,” Nicole Schaefer of Compeer Financial in Ottawa, Illinois, said March 23.

Even though the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends report, recording 2021 prices, was just released March 17, the numbers are no longer current, she said. Prices are considerably higher now.

High-quality Illinois farmland increased by 26% in 2021 over 2020.

So far this year, Schaefer, a member of the team that contributes to the report, said it looks like investors are becoming even more active in buying farmland. The two biggest buyers are typically farmers and investors. The high commodity prices, inflation and still-low interest rates are of particular interest for investors this year.

“We have seen an influx of those buyers more than in the past,” Schaefer said.

Farmland sales, particularly by auction, usually slow down this time of year as farmers turn their attention to planting the new crop. The last spring auction on her calendar was set for March 29.

Things change so quickly now, a sale four months ago is considered an “old sale” for appraisal purposes, she said. For that reason, Compeer creates a month-over-month report now to remain current.

Because of the demand, the time in getting appraisals back is longer as well, said Seth Baker, an accredited farm manager for field level agriculture in Mt. Zion, Illinois.