Land prices continue to rise as auctions shift

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The value of Illinois farmland continues to rise.
“We haven’t seen anything slow down yet,” Nicole Schaefer of Compeer Financial in Ottawa, Illinois, said March 23.
Even though the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends report, recording 2021 prices, was just released March 17, the numbers are no longer current, she said. Prices are considerably higher now.
High-quality Illinois farmland increased by 26% in 2021 over 2020.
So far this year, Schaefer, a member of the team that contributes to the report, said it looks like investors are becoming even more active in buying farmland. The two biggest buyers are typically farmers and investors. The high commodity prices, inflation and still-low interest rates are of particular interest for investors this year.
“We have seen an influx of those buyers more than in the past,” Schaefer said.
Farmland sales, particularly by auction, usually slow down this time of year as farmers turn their attention to planting the new crop. The last spring auction on her calendar was set for March 29.
Things change so quickly now, a sale four months ago is considered an “old sale” for appraisal purposes, she said. For that reason, Compeer creates a month-over-month report now to remain current.
Because of the demand, the time in getting appraisals back is longer as well, said Seth Baker, an accredited farm manager for field level agriculture in Mt. Zion, Illinois.
Keeping up with the volume is quite a task, he said at the March meeting where the annual farmland values report was released. His goal was to have an appraisal done within 30 days, but now it often takes longer.
In addition to its effect on appraisal time and land prices, the pandemic caused major changes in the way farmland sells at auction.
“The auction system changed significantly and it will never go back to what it used to be,” said David Klein, an accredited farm manager and accredited land consultant for First Mid Ag Services in Bloomington.
It still is the “quickest way to find price discovery,” he said.
Klein had to adjust quickly from mostly in-person auctions to online and hybrid auctions in 2020 and 2021.
The last in-person auction Klein was part of in 2020 was in a packed room on March 12 that year.
By March 25, the auction was held outdoors with people spaced apart and a white board to keep track of bids. Some honked from their cars to bid.
“It was one of the oddest experiences I had, but it worked,” Klein said.
When auctions restarted, it was a timed online auction with no room for interaction at first. Once live virtual auctions got rolling, and later when a hybrid became popular with in-person and virtual, people settled into the new system.
“We started getting the results we hoped we would see,” he said. “The farmer buyer adapted very quickly. Those guys have been buying machinery online for years.”
It took brokers longer to adjust, he said.
In some cases, online prices outweighed in-person prices in 2021. Some buyers prefer being anonymous. They may even be at the auction in-person and still bid from their phone instead of putting their hand up, said Spencer Smith, an accredited farm manager for Hertz Farm Management.
There were some growing pains with online auctions. Klein gives an example of someone new to buying farmland who made the winning bid of $18,000. The buyer didn’t understand the bid was $18,000 per acre, even though it was stated and in print. When it came time to pay, the buyer couldn’t.
In such cases the land may be re-auctioned, Smith said.
Still, even with new sales formats and glitches, farmland prices rose remarkably during the pandemic period.
“We witnessed that noticeable strength turned into a full-blown rocket ship last fall,” said Luke Worrell, general chairman of the 2022 Illinois Farmland Values survey and conference. “Unsurprisingly, cash rents are also on the rise.”