Landowners see fracking fortunes soar, plummet

GEFF, Ill. — It was good while it lasted, but the fracking boom on the horizon in southeastern Illinois a decade ago appears to be a shrinking image in the rearview mirror.

Energy companies took a serious interest in the region, where they speculated on pulling oil out of the ground via hydraulic fracturing, commonly referred to as fracking. But the double whammy of falling energy prices and burdensome state regulations doomed fracking here, at least for the foreseeable future.

Many farmers and landowners received thousands of dollars after leasing mineral rights to oil companies. A few test wells were drilled, but there was little activity.

“Most leases have expired, and companies have not exercised the options to renew,” said Doug Anderson, manager of the Wayne County Farm Bureau. “Especially with the oil prices where they are, we don’t see any activity in Illinois anytime soon.”

David White, who farms near this Wayne County community, was among landowners who signed with an Oklahoma company, contracting mineral rights under the land.

“We had a big rush here several years ago,” White said.

“They’re the one that drilled the first big well. It’s about a mile and a half from my house. It produced for a little bit, but didn’t make what they wanted.”

Leases give oil companies the right to drill for oil. The one-time payments were a boon for many, but if fracking had taken off, landowners would also have received regular payments matching a portion of the oil’s value.