Large farm operations present unique challenges

Large farming operations differ from small farms in more than just acres. There is a whole different mindset and set of management requirements.

The average farm size has increased substantially over the past century while the number of farms has shrunk. Still, there are more than 70,000 farms in Illinois alone. The majority are relatively small. That skews the averages.

“We have a pretty decent greenhouse industry, especially around Chicago,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician with the National Agricultural Statistics Service. “Greenhouses are small in terms of area but can be very high in volume of sales.”

The same can be said for some livestock operations.

“Looking at confinement hogs, with just 10, 20 or 40 acres you can raise a lot of pork,” he said. “Sales within those small acres could be in the millions.”

Diverse farms

So-called hobby farms make up the bulk of the numbers of ag production, even in the Corn Belt. The USDA puts the topic in perspective. According to its 2021 Farms and Farms in Land Summary, there are about 250,000 farms in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri combined. Nearly 100,000 of those have annual revenues under $10,000. They averaged about 54 acres in size.

The USDA defines a farm as any agricultural production system with gross annual revenues of $1,000 or more. That encompasses a lot of backyard enterprises.

“There are a lot of hobby farms, under 10 acres. Obviously, they’re not raising a family with that,” Schleusener said.

Of the quarter-million farms in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, only a fraction report annual revenues of $1 million or more. The NASS places the total at 11,150 large farms in the three states, with an average size of 2,304 acres.

Iowa has the most farms in that category — 6,500 — but those farms have the smallest average acreage among the three states, a little more than 1,400. Missouri’s average $1 million farm is more than 2,500 acres. Large cattle operations in the state may be partly responsible for the larger average acreage there.

Diversified farms are categorized by the USDA by the commodity that brings in the most revenue.

“If you have three enterprises, beef cattle, vegetables, grain, whichever is biggest, that is category you fall into,” Schleusener said.

The size and future growth of farms has a lot to do with the type of farm, according to Iowa State Extension economist Chad Hart.

“It depends on what type of agriculture you’re talking about — what crops or livestock you’re raising,” he said. “(Grain) farms, for example, continue to get a little larger. But in vegetable production it helps to be smaller in scale to concentrate on growing a high-value crop. Fruit and vegetable agriculture versus row-crop versus livestock look different according to scale.”

Growth factors

While there may be a perception that farms are much bigger today than in the past, that is not necessarily the case, according to John Crespi, a colleague of Hart’s at Iowa State.

“Actually, it’s complicated,” Crespi said. “In one sense, farms today really aren’t that much larger on average. In fact, there’s still about the same number of farms in the U.S. — about 2 million — than 100 years ago. Yes, average farm size is larger today by about 1.5 to 2 times, but 50 years ago, average farm size and number of farms haven’t changed that much relative to the years.”

Farm growth doesn’t usually occur in a straight line. There are plateaus regarding economy of scale. Things change at a certain point other than acreage.

“There’s this general trend that as you get bigger, you’re able to spread your cost out over more acres, which helps lower your average cost of production, and that helps large farmers continue to get larger because there’s a cost advantage,” Hart said. “But there does come a point where that flattens out and you don’t necessarily gain anymore by continuing to grow.”

At a certain point in growth, farmers must fundamentally alter the way they do business.

“As an individual, if you work hard and are really smart, you can get your farm up to a certain size. But at some level, you need to have not just a hired man or two, you need to have a partner,” Schleusener said. “Your skill set changes to get to 15,000 or 20,000. It’s not how hard you work anymore. Because nobody can do 20,000 acres on their own. It’s more about getting the right people, assessing the risk.”

Crespi agrees.

“The reality is that small farms have also increased while large farms have gotten larger, but economies of scale seem to dissipate at some point, so you don’t see farm size growing exponentially,” he said. “Bigger farms get bigger, to a point.”

So, if the land is fixed and if large farms are getting larger and small farms are getting more numerous, the decline in farming is actually coming from mid-size farms.

“There’s a ‘hollowing out’ of mid-size farms in the U.S,” Crespi said.

Hart said as machinery has grown, the size of farms tend to grow with it.

“The size of machinery continues to get larger. You have to spread that cost out,” he said. “… Also, you have to grow bigger than before. Just adding a 40 doesn’t do it anymore. Farmers are looking to grow by 160 acres, 320 acres. It tends to accelerate. Our farms grow to match the inputs that go with farming grow.”

Schleusener agrees that equipment requirements and labor needs often limit farm growth.

“Once they get real big, they have to have a lot of money in equipment,” he said. “One combine and one planter will get you pretty far — maybe 1,000 acres or more — but it won’t do 5,000. You need another planter and combine, another half-million dollars. And you have to find someone to drive the thing. You can’t drive two combines at the same time.”

Mega farms

Hart said the largest farm he is aware of in Iowa is “probably north of 20,000 acres.” That’s large by any measure, but pales in comparison to livestock operations in the West, where huge ranches are not uncommon. The King Ranch in south Texas covers more than 800,000 acres. Brazil has some mega farms with tens of thousands of hectares. That likely will never be the case in the Corn Belt, according to Hart.

“We have seen some very big farms develop here, but they’re not necessarily owned by a farmer,” he said. “There are a lot of land holdings by investors. They’re not actively farming, but they may be divided between three or four farmers.”

Operating a large farm has its share of headaches, but it also has its perks.

“When you get that big, I imagine you have some power,” Schleusener said. “You buy a lot of seed. Maybe you get a discount. I have heard a story from one of biggest farms in the state that if they have an equipment breakdown, someone gets there in a hurry because they’re the big guy.”