Large-scale solar projects eye Midwest acres

ASSUMPTION, Ill. — At a time when environmental sustainability and saving money are in the spotlight, several Midwest businesses and individuals are highlighting solar energy projects. One of those, in its first full year of operation, is visible from Highway 51 near Assumption in Illinois’ southwest region.

“We owned those eight acres for years,” said Brian Atwood, ACGO's director of North American supply chain operations, pointing to fenced-in property at GSI’s headquarters, which is now home to a solar garden.

Currently the solar farm in Assumption has about 5,400, 380-watt panels on an eight acre field. From December 2020 to September 2021, 2.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity was generated, said Cyprian Nnaomah, environmental manager based at the GSI plant, and implementer of the project.

This project is part of the company’s effort to reduce its manufacturing carbon Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 20% globally by 2026, he said. AGCO also has a goal of increasing its renewable energy use to 60% in the same time period.

“It’s an ambitious goal,” the environmental engineer said.

GSI plans to add two more solar projects in Illinois at its Paris and Taylorville operations in 2022, Atwood said.

The solar project at GSI was done in cooperation with SolAmerica Energy, a solar company based in Atlanta, Georgia, Atwood said.

SolAmerica Energy started conversations with AGCO, GSI’s parent company, in 2016, about how solar energy might work to both save energy costs and meet AGCO’s sustainability goals, said John Buffington of Washington D.C., vice president of business development for SolAmerica Energy.