Leaders discuss industry’s top issues

Farmers will eventually move on from the year of COVID-19 to a time with new and different challenges, a “next normal,” according to several industry leaders who spoke at the USDA’s Outlook Conference Feb. 19.

“I hope we learned lessons,” said Krysta Harden, a former USDA deputy who now serves with the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Harden and several other experts joined a panel discussion at the conference and touched on a number of issues, including COVID and climate.

“It has been a challenging year,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Chuck Conner, a former USDA deputy who now serves with the National Council of Cooperatives, said it was remarkable that there weren’t any major food shortages in 2020, although there were issues related to COVID in packing plants, and the agricultural industry struggled with logistical issues in the food chain.

Climate was also a big subject of discussion.

“You cannot do climate on the backs of the American farmer,” Conner said.

The Biden administration has made it clear that addressing climate change is a priority. But it has not endorsed any specific requirements of farmers thus far. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said it is worth noting that existing conservation programs are “wildly popular and underfunded.” He said just funding those programs would be helpful in addressing climate.

The NFU is supportive of climate change efforts as long as they are voluntary, incentive- based and science-driven, he said.