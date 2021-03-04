Leaders discuss industry’s top issues

Farmers will eventually move on from the year of COVID-19 to a time with new and different challenges, a “next normal,” according to several industry leaders who spoke at the USDA’s Outlook Conference Feb. 19.
“I hope we learned lessons,” said Krysta Harden, a former USDA deputy who now serves with the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Harden and several other experts joined a panel discussion at the conference and touched on a number of issues, including COVID and climate.
“It has been a challenging year,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Chuck Conner, a former USDA deputy who now serves with the National Council of Cooperatives, said it was remarkable that there weren’t any major food shortages in 2020, although there were issues related to COVID in packing plants, and the agricultural industry struggled with logistical issues in the food chain.
Climate was also a big subject of discussion.
“You cannot do climate on the backs of the American farmer,” Conner said.
The Biden administration has made it clear that addressing climate change is a priority. But it has not endorsed any specific requirements of farmers thus far. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said it is worth noting that existing conservation programs are “wildly popular and underfunded.” He said just funding those programs would be helpful in addressing climate.
The NFU is supportive of climate change efforts as long as they are voluntary, incentive- based and science-driven, he said.
Harden said her members use the phrase “profitable and feasible,” and Duvall said much will depend on research and development. The United States is being outspent on research and development by its competitors, Duvall said. The government needs to step up and do the basic research.
Conner and Duvall also said immigration reform is an issue that many farmers may not be talking about, but it is very important to agriculture.
“We’ve got a lot of undocumented workers out there in agriculture,” Conner said. “We need to pull them out of the shadows.”
Immigration, he said, is a “festering problem” for the country and comprehensive immigration reform is one area where the Biden administration could get something done that would be helpful to farmers and to the general economy.
And rural broadband is also an important topic where people on all sides of the political spectrum should be able to find common ground, Duvall and Larew said. The COVID-19 crisis made it clear just how important rural broadband is, Duvall said. Farmers need information. Students need to be able to study. Small communities need to be able to recruit businesses and individuals and broadband is important for all those items.