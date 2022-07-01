Liability protection key in agritourism operations

Turning your farm into an entertainment destination can be a profitable move. But an accident could not only eat into the profits but spell the end of the business.

Fortunately, such cases are rare. Still, it pays to be prepared. Some make the mistake of believing routine business liability will suffice. But inviting members of the public to a farm can also invite risks.

“If you’re going to be involved in any sort of tourism, you should assume it’s not covered,” said Jennifer Zwagerman, director of the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University.

Zwagerman advises anticipating all eventualities.

“Business-type general liability is pretty specific to business activities. But there are so many exceptions,” she said. “An agritourism operation may be one of those exceptions.”

The two biggest dangers are animals and moving vehicles, according to Brent Haden of the Columbia, Missouri, law firm Haden & Haden. Most things require common sense.

“There’s never a true guarantee with a live animal, but make sure they’re not so big and so mean that they’re dangerous. That’s important,” Haden said. “And, obviously, with vehicles you want to take the right precautions. Keeping people from falling out of them is a big deal.”

Other dangers lurk. Zwagerman recalls a case in Iowa 13 years ago when a chaperone leading a school field trip fell through a rotted board in a barn loft on a dairy farm and broke an arm.

The incident resulted in a lawsuit alleging negligence. The farm was found to be liable for damages, as its insurance did not cover educational use under the state statute in place at the time.

“It’s the type of thing where you don’t want to just open up as an agritourism business without checking a lot of boxes,” Zwagerman said.

The Iowa Legislature addressed the general issue, passing the Agritourism Act in 2021 It joined the majority of states with liability protection specific to farm activities open to the public. Illinois is among about a dozen states that have no laws related to agritourism liability.

“It really provides an added layer of liability protection for businesses if they’re not certain they would have had them otherwise,” Zwagerman said. “Bringing people into a farm operation is inherently risky.”

Missouri has had legislative protection for a decade. It passed the Agritourism Promotion Act in 2012, which recognizes that there are “inherent risks” associated with agritourism activity. As long as proprietors cooperate with listed measures, they are protected from much liability.

“In Missouri we have some good law to give you liability protection,” Haden said. “It allows you to register your operation with the state of Missouri and post signage. If you post the right signage, it protects you against any type of liability except gross negligence.”

Still, Haden stresses that the state law isn’t an end-all. He recommends that those with such operations still make sure they’re protected by their insurance company.

“There’s good statutory protection built in,” he said. “But I wouldn’t use it as a substitution.”

Hazards on the farm can be found in ways many farmers wouldn’t imagine. That’s one reason it is important to anticipate every problem.

“You’re bringing a lot of people to the farm potentially who might not understand that if you’re going through a corn maze there are going to be tripping hazards like ruts,” Zwagerman said. “You also may be bringing people out there from the parking lot in a wagon. Or they can walk and wander into other parts of the operation. I compare it to food safety. Look at everything in production. Here are points where risk is involved.”

Zwagerman recommends that those deciding to open up their farm to the public consider an ownership option that spreads liability.

“Something like a (limited liability corporation) might be good, but it’s hard to say because you’re also looking at tax issues,” she said. “But I would say looking at some sort of limited partnership such as a farm corporation might be a good idea.”

Legislation helps protect farmers

Iowa and Missouri are among states whose legislatures have passed laws protecting agritourism operators from liability in most cases.

Iowa’s Agricultural Tourism Promotion Act includes this requirement: “You are visiting a working farm as a participant who is either observing or contributing to the success of farming activities. Under Iowa law you are assuming liability for any hazard that you may encounter.”

