Local food initiatives face hurdles

The increasing interest in locally grown foods has been a boon to niche farmers selling their products at roadside stands, farmers markets and groceries. There is also a push for schools and other institutional settings to purchase local foods.

But there are speed bumps blocking the path of good intentions.

“People are doing great work in this space, but there is area to improve,” said Courtney Long, food systems program manager with Iowa State University Extension. “The challenge comes from knowing what to do with the product once you have it, and with going through those safety regulations.”

While it may seem logical for state and local institutions such as schools, prisons and hospitals to source some of their foods from local farms, it isn’t as simple as it sounds. Challenges include pricing, logistics and red tape.

Traci Barkley is well aware. The director of Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, Illinois, is on a mission to improve diets of disadvantaged families through wholesome, locally grown foods. But efforts to include more of it in school meals have been a challenge.

The difficulties have not arisen from the community, but from the system itself.

“People are excited and very supportive,” she said. “It’s just a lot of work, so it’s going to take some time.”

Pricing is one issue. Food carried through a regional or national distribution system costs less due to several factors, including economy of scale. Fruit and vegetable growers on large farms in California’s Central Valley can ship their products thousands of miles and successfully compete on price with a local grower who delivers his to a nearby community via a pickup truck.