Mark Schleusener has spent his entire career with the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He works out of the Springfield, Illinois, office.
NASS is responsible for providing reams of information about the nation’s agriculture industry, from weekly crop progress reports to the Census of Agriculture released once every five years.
Schleusener was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to a farming family, but moved to Washington, D.C., when he was just 2 years old. He grew up in Fairfax County, Virginia, where his father worked for the USDA as an agricultural engineer. Schleusener graduated from the University of Virginia and received a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Wisconsin.
He began working for NASS in 1984, beginning with a short stint in Washington, D.C. He transferred often, first to Lincoln, then to Jackson, Mississippi, Madison, Wisconsin, and finally to his current post at Springfield.
IFT recently spoke with Schleusener about his agency’s purview, its accuracy, security measures, and historic controversies that come with issuing reports that have the potential to impact prices of farm goods.
IFT: NASS puts out many different reports and studies. How many are you involved with in a typical year?
SCHLEUSENER: There are about 40 weekly crop progress reports, 12 Cattle on Feed surveys, four milk production surveys, four hog surveys, four quarterly acreage surveys, six months of agricultural yield surveys, twice-a-year labor surveys, annual cash rent surveys, and annual chemical use and farm economics surveys. In addition, every five years there is the Census of Agriculture. We count everything, everywhere.
IFT: How are interviews conducted, and how has the process changed with developing technology?
SCHLEUSENER: Almost all interviewing now is governed by a computer program. … There are a lot of advantages. For instance, if I key in the wrong number by mistake and it’s illogical, you can fix that problem right there in the interview. It’s kind of a juggling act. You need to look at the respondent in the face, then look down at your computer.
We do that now for the NASS survey process. We use mail, telephone and personal interviews. We’d like to do all personal interviews because you get your best response rate and best data quality. Of course, it’s also the most expensive.
IFT: It is obviously impossible for the limited staff at NASS to personally interview every farmer. How are such interviews done?
SCHLEUSENER: We use enumerators. We have close to 100 on the rolls in Illinois. They are contract employees for the USDA. We contract with NASDA — the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture — and they pay our enumerators. We’ll have 65 to 70 working on a very big project.
IFT: Who are these contracted enumerators?
SCHLEUSENER: A lot of them are close to the farm — retired farmers and farm spouses. Some are involved in ag business, such as fertilizer sales. For the most part, they have some background in agriculture and that really, really helps.
IFT: How do enumerators deal with biosecurity?
SCHLEUSENER: We call first. We’re very aware of the biosecurity issues, particularly with pork farms. You can’t just drive up to the pork farm. That’s a bad idea. We wouldn’t do that. We reach out by phone first, things like that.
IFT: As with any surveys, response rates are key. How successful is NASS in getting farmers to provide information?
SCHLEUSENER: In general, response rates for all surveys — not just agricultural surveys, but things like the monthly unemployment rate — is declining. Even things like political polling. Our rates are very, very good compared to other organizations.
IFT: NASS measures production of every agricultural product, including many minor crops that are not grown in many states. How do you obtain national numbers if some states are not surveyed?
SCHLEUSENER: To reduce cost and spend the taxpayers’ money wisely, we measure the big states. You can’t measure everything all the time; it’s too expensive.
With a program crop like soybeans, where you have crop insurance and other things, it’s very important to measure soybeans wherever we can. Any state with a significant number of soybeans is counted. West of the Mississippi (River), it slows down quite a bit. I don’t think there are any in Utah or Montana. In smaller states we may measure once a year. In Illinois we report three times a year. Because we’re a big player in soybeans, there’s more attention here than, say, Alabama.
We were measuring apples and peaches in Illinois, but that stopped last year. We’re still doing pumpkins and sweet corn, both fresh market and processed. A few others. In Illinois we used to measure asparagus. We are No. 1 in horseradish, but there is no survey. We get those numbers — acres and dollars — every five years.
Hundreds of crops are grown nationally. The goal is to count everything in the Census of Agriculture. We have the 15 most common vegetables listed. Maybe they grow something very obscure — they can write in the name of that crop.
IFT: Farmers have long complained that numbers provided by NASS hurt prices. How do you respond to such criticism?
SCHLEUSENER: One of the most common statements is, whenever we produce a report, the price goes down. That’s not true, and we keep track of this. Sometimes the price goes up and sometimes the price goes down. We call that price reactions.
IFT: Data collected and stored by NASS holds sensitive economic value. Brokers could use inside information to make millions and skew the markets. How does the agency keep the information from getting out before reports are publicly issued?
SCHLEUSENER: Every year I — along with every NASS employee — sign a form saying I know the rules. I cannot share individual data. I can’t tell anyone else what a farmer says to me. Also, you can’t talk about the totals before they are published. There are severe penalties, including fines up to $250,000 and five years in jail.