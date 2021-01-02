Low interest, higher prices drive loan demand

Several issues will impact the farm economy in 2021, with the launch of COVID vaccines, a new administration and a rebound in commodity prices that is boosting farm incomes. However, there will likely be little change in loan demand, bankers say.

“We’ll still have plenty of lending demand,” said Bob Hartwig of the Iowa State Bankers Association. “Since 2014 we’ve seen very slow and steady working capital deterioration. Our producers are trying to reverse the trend and build some of the working capital that they’ve lost.”

At the same time, the ag lending industry continues to find profits fleeting. Interest rates are low and have been for years.

“I think the Fed is going to keep rates low, at least for the next 18 months,” said Hartwig, who serves as the association’s legal counsel and liaison for its ag banking committee. “It’s challenging for our members because it’s compressing margins. You can’t go lower than zero on deposits.”

While low rates benefit borrowers, lenders face challenges with profit. That may lead to increased overtures to farmers.

“It’s not quite as positive from a returns standpoint, but it certainly drives activity levels,” said Kevin Gabbert, regional vice president of the Missouri-based lender FCS Financial. “We tend to be consistently aggressive in the market. But certainly it does drive a need to be more active in that area.”

The Federal Reserve board, at its recent quarterly meeting, projected interest rates would likely remain at historic lows through 2023.