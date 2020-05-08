BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Like many farmers markets, the Downtown Bloomington Association's farmers market is a social gathering place on summer Saturday mornings. But the picture here will be very different May 9 when the market opens for the season.
On opening day — one week later than planned — the market consists of online pre-orders with curbside pickup.
Usually the market is held at the McLean County Museum of History Square with about 30 vendors lining the closed- to-traffic streets. Many customers pushing strollers or leading dogs stop and visit or listen to a live band. Cash is a common currency and the atmosphere is lively.
For now, the market with be a drive-thru. Masked workers will deliver the pre-packaged orders to the trunks of cars as they move up the line on the street.
"We hope to be back on the McLean County Museum of History Square in early June if the pandemic permits," said Catherine Dunlap, who organizes the market for the city's Downtown Economic Development Department.
Even when the market is allowed to move back to the museum square, it will adhere to the “new normal” of outdoor markets. There will be social distancing, hand sanitizer at the booths and vendors will be farther apart, she said.
“It has always been a community gathering place, now it will be more like an outside grocery store,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap said organizers learned a lot by holding the first online and curbside pickup in April. They were planning for up to 200 shoppers. Instead, 364 customers attended the event.
“We knew the farmers’ market community was supportive, but this wowed us,” she said.
The overwhelming numbers mean they will have to fine-tune the process. Organizers used Local Line, an e-commerce platform which was originally designed for food hubs, not farmers markets this size, she said. Adaptations will be made to make the system friendlier for the vendors, the customers and the market organizers, she said.
One of the 14 vendors at the first curbside farmers market in Bloomington, Elaine Witzig of Witzig Farms in Gridley, Illinois, said it takes a lot more work to package and prepare the orders. The business sells grass-fed beef products and non-GMO pork products at the market.
At a farmers market, if you run out of something, often the customer chooses something else. But if a customer has pre-paid, each item must be there. That means a lot of planning, said Witzig, who farms with her husband Roger and her son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Sharon.
Currently another limiting factor is how much meat their processor in Arthur, Illinois, can supply. Local processing is in high demand.
“Anything can happen. If one link of the chain is broken, it messes up everything,” Witzig said.