Medical schools encourage students to stay in rural areas

Access to health care in rural Illinois continues to be a troubling issue. But medical schools are taking steps to address it.

The dearth of doctors and other health care professionals outside the urban centers is critical in some areas, especially in specialties such as obstetrics, pediatrics and psychiatry.

“There is a huge shortage in rural areas of hospitals that deliver babies,” said Margaret Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Rural Health Association.

Indeed, the number of facilities with maternity services has shrunk over the past several decades. In some cases, hospitals have closed entirely. The challenge is convincing graduates of medical schools to set up shop in small communities.

“The liability is so high, and it’s difficult to attract specialists,” Vaughn said. “It’s one of the biggest needs. The population in rural areas is aging, but for those who are not, it’s a critical concern.

“In general there’s a shortage of specialists. It’s hard to attract them because they can make a lot more money in urban areas. Many have huge student debts, and most are going to go where it’s most lucrative for them. It’s difficult to get them to settle in a rural area, particularly if they’re not from one already.”

The Southern Illinois University School of Medicine is not only aware of the problem, but is taking concrete steps to place more medical professionals — including physicians and physician assistants — in rural parts of the state. The school started a fellowship a few years ago designed to increase access to care in rural areas.