WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A collar county of Chicago may not be the first place one would consider visiting to get a historic picture of agriculture in the Midwest.

But at the Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago, spring brings the birth of more than a dozen lambs. Cows and horses are on pasture while planting begins in the neighboring fields. Volunteers and employees, in period costumes, demonstrate rural life in the 1890s to visitors.

“It shows how people lived 130 years ago,” says Keith McClow, heritage experience manager, as a volunteer bakes bread in the 1890s kitchen and land is readied for planting nearby.

He says most of the visitors have little connection to agriculture today.

The Kline Farm is part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, which includes an 1850s mill museum, nature centers, a historic equestrian farm, and the former retreat of the McCormick family of farm equipment fame.

The St. James Farm in Warrenville, Illinois, was originally homesteaded by Erasmus Gary in 1831. Gary planted his first crops the next year.

“It has been farmed every year since. In nine years it will celebrate its 200th anniversary,” says Wayne Zaininger, director of community engagement services for the preserve, which owns the land today.

Its most famous owners were the McCormick family.

In 1834, Cyrus Hall McCormick patented a horse-drawn reaper. By 1947, he and his brother, Leander J. McCormick, formed the McCormick Harvesting Machine Company which grew rapidly in the Chicago area near prime, grain-growing acres.

Their company merged with the Deering Harvester Company and other small manufacturers in 1902 to become the International Harvester Company, affectionately known as IH. The Farmall and Cub Cadet tractors gained fame with a heyday in the 1950s, an era that is celebrated with a big fall festival in the area every year.

St. James Farm also features architectural artifacts from at least four IH-related factories. When these factories were torn down over the years, members of the McCormick family saved these relics. They constructed a wall at the farm, just outside the brick stable, to showcase the memorabilia, Zaininger says.

“Later, when Brooks McCormick sold his estate to the forest preserve, it became a public property that is visited by more than 100,000 people annually, all of whom can now appreciate the rich agricultural heritage that this area is so well known for,” says Zaininger, also the equestrian education manager for the preserve.

Another property of interest to visitors is Danada Estate, founded by Dan and Ada Rice in nearby Wheaton. He was a commodity trader and she had a passion for thoroughbred horses. Four of their horses placed in the Kentucky Derby, and one, Lucky Debonair won the race in 1965. A topiary horse on the property celebrates that achievement.

In this area, big estates owned by wealthy people, sometimes with an agricultural connection, are ideal for the forest preserve to buy, Zaininger says. They continue to be farmed with the ultimate goal of returning them to prairie, savanna or wetlands. In the meantime, the hundreds of acres are part of the cropland conservation program and managed efficiently, growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa, he says.

The Friends of Danada grow 35 to 40 acres of corn and soybeans using 1950s equipment at the Danada Model Farm. Their efforts culminate annually with the Danada Fall Festival, when close to 10,000 people celebrate the harvest and see the tractors, combines and other equipment in action, Zaininger says.

Last year, the Danada Fall Festival expanded from one to two days, a tradition that will continue this year from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8 to accommodate the thousands who want to participate.