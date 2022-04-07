Midwest storm chaser keeps an eye on danger

MARION, Ill. — Most people run from storms. Kevin Askew seeks them out.

The native of this Williamson County, Illinois, community is one of hundreds of storm chasers across the country who track tornadoes. He’s been called crazy more than once, but Askew’s goal is to help prevent deaths like his hometown experienced when he was a child.

“I became interested when the Marion tornado hit,” he said.

He knows the exact moment: May 29, 1982, at 3:11 p.m. The F3 twister rampaged through the city, killing 10 and injuring about 200 residents. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged. He was not in Marion at the time but was nearby at the Lake of Egypt. He got a first-hand look soon enough.

“I saw the damage,” he said. “I guess that got me interested in meteorology.”

He absorbed all he could about the curious hobby in order to help warn those in the path of deadly storms in the future.

“I thought ‘I need to learn what I need to do,’” he said. “That’s what got me interested in the spotter program.”

Among other things, the National Weather Service’s Skywarn Storm Spotter Program helps train volunteer storm chasers. Askew and his wife, Shanna, are now veterans. The first storm he chased came in the mid-1990s, an F3 tornado he intercepted near Flora, Illinois, in Wayne County. It was a low-tech adventure.

“We saw the damage of the Flora tornado,” he said. “It developed west of Interstate 57 and I watched it go into Flora, where it disappeared in a rain wrap. That was before we had radar on cell phones or laptops. It was just line of sight, and we listened to the radio.”