Multi-generation farm life comes with love and struggles

PETERSBURG, Ill. — Haley Stewart was struck by a beautiful black and white photo of her husband’s Grandpa Jack driving a tractor.

Her husband, Thales (TJ), took the photo of his grandfather from the wagon when the family was working together.

“Every person in the family had that photo framed,” Haley said.

Sadly, she didn’t get to photograph inspirational Grandpa Jack before he died, but she has photographed many other grandpas, sons, daughters and grandchildren as part of her passion project. In 2020, during the lockdown days, she started photographing farmers. She called the project Hands of Harvest.

It’s a gift to the families. She won’t let her subjects pay her for the photo shoots in their fields.

“Some may not be able to afford it. So, I do it for free,” she said of giving the same opportunity of a special keepsake to all.

If the farmers insist on paying, the money goes to Wreaths Across America, a national effort to put wreaths on the graves of veterans every December. So far she has raised $2,500.

She takes most of the photos in Menard County in central Illinois near her home.

She likes capturing old farmers with no-nonsense personalities interacting with their children and grandchildren.

Some of her black and white photos clearly show weathered faces and the grittiness that comes from farm work. She captures the connections between generations, and the joy of children in the fields.

Stewart usually arrives in the field near sunset, with the prettiest lighting of the day, and often when farmers have stopped to grab some food and catch up on the day before rolling on.

“It’s always easier to get grown men to smile when they are around their toys. They are proud of what they do,” she said.

The same goes for women, including those who drive the semi-trucks at harvest.

Stewart isn’t from a farm family, but instantly gained respect when she married T.J. Stewart and got to know his Grandpa Jack and the rest of the family

“I learn something new every time I go to a field,” she said.

Haley balances her Hands of Harvest project with being a wife, mom of two children and working at a “desk job.” She was pregnant with Leo during some of the photo shoots with 4-year-old Lane tagging along.

Her photographs capture both the joy and the challenges of a labor-intensive family business and reveals the depth of intergenerational relationships.

Owning farmland is part of a person’s identity.

“We have to acknowledge that,” says Mary Hendrickson, associate professor of rural sociology at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

She sees good and bad in the tradition of multi-generational farm families. People have the idea multi-generational farming is something inherent, but “historically it is a blip,” she said.

It has only been in the last 100 years here that farming has been a full-time, multi-generational profession. People who farmed often did a lot of lot things as well, she said.

“We think we’re special,” she said, but a generational profession isn’t exclusive to farms. That same kind of generational pride can be found among small businesses owners, miners and steel workers to name a few, she said.

Sometimes there is a dark side to the generational mentality as appeared in the 1980s, when it put a lot of pressure on people. Young farmers were aware how hard their dad and grandfather and sometimes great-grandfather had worked to create a thriving family farm for the next generation. Then the farm crisis struck. The thought “and I’m going to lose it,” put a lot of mental stress on people, said Hendrickson, who owns land with her brothers and sisters and understands the emotion of it.

Sometimes the transfer to the next generation can also be fraught with challenges, she acknowledged.

Other times, generational agriculture can exclude others who don’t have farming in their genes, she said.

But many families find ways of making family farms survive and thrive through generations.

Among them are the Wankel family, based in the Petersburg area in Menard County, who were photographed by Haley Stewart.

Brothers Kyle, Tim and Les Wankel have agricultural roots on both sides of the family, with the Wankel family of their father and the Guinan family on their mother’s side.

Together this generation of Wankel brothers operate the farms of both sides of the family with a cow-calf operation, soybeans, wheat and hay. They are also raising families and run Wankel Farms Seed Company in Petersburg, selling Channel seed.

For some family members, there is no doubt what career they would choose. Tim knew he wanted to farm right from the start.

“I just rolled right into it,” Tim said.

“He really had a passion for it,” said his brother Les, who pursued education and then a career at Kansas State University.

“The more I worked out of state, the more I wanted to go home,” Les said. “I enjoyed my time in Kansas and I appreciate home.”

Working with family allows one to speak freely — sometimes a little too freely. Conversations aren’t as guarded and family tends to forgive and forget, he said.

“The negative may be that we take each other for granted,” Les said.

The three brothers even spend much of their time together with common hobbies. They grew up hunting, which continues to be a hobby. Taxidermy of water fowl, deer and even a mountain lion are mounted on the walls of the walls of their business.

For the Wankels, family farming isn’t exclusive to those having the same names. One of their “co-workers” on the farm is Carrell Moss.

“He worked for my great- grandfather and he is still here,” Tim said.

“He has been with the Wankels since the beginning,” Les agreed.

For that reason, Stewart included Carrell’s photograph with the Wankel family telling the story of farming over generations.