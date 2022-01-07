Multi-tasking equipment good for the bottom line

DWIGHT, Ill. — Digging graves may be one way to get more money out of farm equipment. Tiling, custom harvesting and trucking grain are other more traditional side gigs.

The Bunting brothers, Art, Don and Lee, in Dwight, Ill., are farmers who multitask their equipment for all these purposes.

When the last grave digger retired, the Buntings took over that task for cemeteries in Emington, Campus and Loretto in Livingston County. Don Bunting is also the sexton at the Loretto cemetery, taking care of the graves and maintaining records of who owns the plots.

The Buntings also haul grain for other farmers.

“Most farmers have their own trucks now,” Art Bunting said, but there are still some who hire trucking.

The Buntings also own tiling equipment for their operation, and do repairs and new tiling for other farmers as well. However, like trucks, more farmers own their own tiling equipment today, Art said.

Such additions help with the cost of buying and maintaining equipment. But sharing isn’t always easy

“The real truth, even before the inflation we are in now, trying to have modern and good equipment just for your own operation is tough,” said Ross Albert, a First Mid Bank & Trust loan officer in central Illinois who also operates a small farm.

Depreciation is always a factor.

“I look at equipment like a rented mule. I work it pretty hard,” said the owner of a 47-year-old tractor “I’m likely in the minority.”