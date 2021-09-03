Multiple factors affect fluctuation in food prices

Like most consumer goods, food products are subject to price fluctuations. But some things are more variable than others.

A number of factors can affect the cost for fruits, meats, vegetables and other goods that originate on the farm. Seasonal spikes, transportation challenges, weather and other variables affect prices. Throw in a once-in-a-century global pandemic and the system is further disrupted.

Ellen Rahn is aware of that. Rahn, who farms with her husband, Justin, in Carroll and Ogle counties near Mt. Carroll, Illinois, also manages production of green beans and carrots for Birds Eye. One factor — transportation — has been especially challenging during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Freight this year has been astronomical,” she said. “When we brought carrots from the South this spring, our average load pricing increased probably $2,500. It’s harder to find truck drivers, and especially truck drivers with reefers (refrigerated trailers). And there’s a fuel shortage. It’s been like a double-edged sword.”

Even in times unmarked by a phenomenon as damaging as COVID, shoppers often find wide price fluctuations on the supermarket shelves. Produce including avocados, asparagus and bell peppers can experience sudden and unexpected price swings. One reason is perishability.

“Perishable fruits and vegetables have to be cleared on the market once they’re harvested,” said Zhengfei Guan of the Gulf Coast Research & Education Center in Wimauma, Florida. “So prices fluctuated a lot with supply, which is largely determined by weather and seasonality.”