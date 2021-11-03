Multiple factors point to higher farmland prices

The vast majority of those attending the University of Illinois farmland market webinar Oct. 28 said they expect farmland prices to increase again in the next year.

That expectation of higher prices comes after Illinois saw a dramatic 20% increase in farmland values in the first half of this year.

Of those answering the survey during the webinar, 60% said they expected an increase of up to 5% in the next year. Another 33% said they expect the price increase to be more than 5%.

“Ninety-three percent of you think farmland will rise in the next year,” said University of Illinois ag economist Gary Schnitkey.

That consensus followed fellow university ag economist Bruce Sherrick’s analysis of factors affecting farmland markets.

Amid “massive signs of inflations,” Sherrick said there is lively debate in the media and among financial experts about whether inflation will be “transitory” or “permanent” following the pandemic.

“We really don’t know. I can’t answer that,” Sherrick said to a question from the audience.

The inflation blip comes in what is called the “shortage economy” — at a time of supply disruptions.

The longer farmland is owned, the stronger the protection against inflation, Sherrick said.

“As an inflation hedge, farmland is a good idea and good for diversity investments,” he said.

Sherrick’s data, the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers mid-year results and survey responses from the webinar showed farmland prices have gone up between 10 and 20% in most of the state over the last year.