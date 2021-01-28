National Farm Machinery Show cancels after postponement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Farm Machinery Show announced scheduled events will be postponed until Feb. 16-19, 2022. Despite initially planning to continue the show this March, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic led show management to make the decision to cancel.
“The health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and coworkers is our highest priority and unfortunately the best way to keep them safe is to postpone the show,” said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck.