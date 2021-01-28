 Skip to main content
National Farm Machinery Show cancels after postponement

National Farm Machinery Show cancels after postponement

John Deere’s new air seeder

Visitors to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., got up close to see John Deere’s new air seeder.

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Farm Machinery Show announced scheduled events will be postponed until Feb. 16-19, 2022. Despite initially planning to continue the show this March, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic led show management to make the decision to cancel.

“The health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and coworkers is our highest priority and unfortunately the best way to keep them safe is to postpone the show,” said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck.

