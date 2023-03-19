Illinois and Iowa photographs are among the hot shots in the National Corn Growers Association’s ninth-annual photo contest.

The most popular entry in the NCGA’s 2022 Fields-of-Corn photo contest came from Kari DeMoss of Iowa with the photo “The Future of the Farm” in the Farm Family Lifestyle category. She received the most Facebook likes.

Amanda Johnson of Nebraska is the grand prize winner with her photo “All the Fall Colors” in the Scenery and Landscapes category.

Other categories include Corn, Growing Field Corn, Farming Challenges, Equipment and Conservation, Scenery/Landscapes, and a new category, Farm Babies.

“There are a lot of very talented photographers who enter the contest, and each year we get a wide variety of photographs,” said NCGA graphic communications manager Beth Musgrove.

In total, 26 prizes were awarded across the eight categories. Winners are determined through a combination of Facebook likes and consideration of a panel of judges. The contest runs annually, planting through harvest seasons, with entries accepted June 1 to Nov. 30 and voting closing Dec. 31.

Taylor Bernhard, a teacher and a farm wife in Sugar Grove, Illinois, who enjoys the outdoors and photography, won first place in the Conservation category for her Cover Crop for Conservation photograph.

Jake Collins, who grew up in the small town of Mt. Zion, Illinois, attended Northwestern University and is currently a research scientist placed second in the same category for his “Little Doe on the Prairie” photo. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, photography, and gardening.

Dave Peters, who farms with his wife in Manteno, Illinois, placed third in the Corn category with his humorous “Catch” photo. His daughter Katelyn and her fiancée, CJ, wanted some engagement pictures and this shot was one on a whim.

Peters serves on the Compeer Financial board of directors and one of the initiatives they are involved in is “Rural Vitality.”

“It’s great to see these kinds of contests that really capture the beauty and blessings of the rural lifestyle,” he says.

Todd Wachtel, a fifth-generation corn and soybean farmer in south central Illinois, won first place in the Equipment Category for his photo “130th Crop off the Home Centennial Farm.”

“I am thankful for the technology that lets me ‘document’ our current farming practices and wish my ancestors would have had the same opportunity,” says Todd.

Contributing to this story is Tara Desmond, NCGA marketing and communications manager.