On Feb. 28, Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Jerry Costello II as director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. He follows John Sullivan, who was ousted in January following allegations Sullivan covered up the report of a rape by a state employee in 2012, while he was in the Illinois Senate.
A southern Illinois native, Costello was in charge of conservation police for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources when he was tabbed by Pritzker. He served nearly eight years in the General Assembly, where he chaired the House Agriculture & Conservation Committee. He lives in the Belleville area. Costello grew up in Smithton in St. Clair County and spent time on a small farm in Franklin County. He recently spoke with IFT about his new position.
IFT: You have a family farming background. How far back does it go?
COSTELLO: I grew up in the Belleville area, and we have a small farm in Hecker. I have about 35 head of cattle right now. Our family farm is in Sesser (Franklin County). My grandfather had an apple orchard, and I spent every other weekend on my grandparents’ farm. My great-grandfather was a dairy farmer.
My grandfather also produced grain and ran cattle. When he was 4 years old he used to ride with his father around Sesser on a goat cart, delivering fresh milk. My grandfather switched to beef because he realized dairy was a lot of work!
IFT: What issue do you believe will command much of your time as you settle into the job?
COSTELLO: One timely issue I’m concerned about is flooding. Water tables right now are absolutely higher than normal. We went through a really tough flooding season last year, and I’m concerned we could have a similar issue this year. We’re monitoring and staying in touch with the federal government as well as making sure farmers are covered from an insurance perspective, but also that they’re receiving up-to-date information.
IFT: Are you concerned that government — either state of federal — may force strict regulations on fertilizer and pesticide application?
COSTELLO: I absolutely am concerned. The best way to go through scenarios like that is to bring all the stakeholders together, get to the table and negotiate processes. At the end of the day, we need to make sure we help farmers receive the best possible (allowances), while at the same time environmentally protecting our resources. But I would be guessing if I were to answer the question about mandates one way or another.
IFT: The legalization of hemp production as well as cannabis has put increasing responsibility on the Department of Agriculture. What are your thoughts as to the future of production of such crops, especially industrial hemp?
COSTELLO: It’s one of the oldest crops known to man. There are numerous avenues that hemp can fill. Most people don’t realize that the car you drove to work may include insulation in the doors made from hemp. There are so many different products.
I think there is a huge possibility for the industry. We need to make sure we’re working with the federal government to make sure regulations are realistic. We have to make sure the federal government has reasonable tolerances as far as the (THC) level testing. We have to find the right tolerance so that farmers aren’t taking such a gamble with crops.
IFT: When he first took office last year, Gov. Pritzker tasked the department with leading a task force on rural broadband capability. How important is it that farmers and other rural residents have expanded broadband access?
COSTELLO: It’s imperative. There’s only one way to move, and that’s forward. We have to give rural kids the opportunity through technology at the same level that kids in urban areas receive in education, and we need to help farmers with business practices.
Another thing that broadband will bring to rural areas is telemedicine. Telemedicine is something that is extremely important for rural life.
IFT: Some feel that state and county fairs have outlived their usefulness and point to the fact that the state fairs at Springfield and Du Quoin lose money every year. Do you believe agricultural fairs still have a place?
COSTELLO: I look at fairs as economic engines for the state. A large part of what we do at fairs is highlighting new equipment, practices and farming. It gives kids a stage to show their ag projects. Those in 4-H, FFA and other organization are the future of farming. If you look at the ancillary monies that are made, they’re worthwhile. I don’t think they actually lose money. I just think you can look at it in a broader sense. And it’s forwarding the ag industry.