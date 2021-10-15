New university plant bringing in grain, moving out feed

URBANA, Ill. — The old workhorse of a feed mill for the University of Illinois officially retired in March, and the structure is set to be torn down this fall. Replacing it with state-of-the-art equipment on a new site nearby in Urbana is the Feed Technology Center.

It is already gathering grain and making feed.

Partnerships for the project were cemented in 2018 and construction started in 2019. This spring ,the center became fully operational in producing feed, and now the towering new structure is busy accepting fall harvest from the university’s fields.

The 12,000-square-foot facility is capable of making about 80 tons of feed per week for the university’s pigs, poultry, dairy and beef animals, said Michaela Braun, the Feed Technology Center’s manager.

“The corn grown on the university of Illinois lands is enough to meet our production needs,” Braun said.

Braun, two full-time employees and three students operate the center day to day now. There is always more room for students to work and get experience, said Braun, who gained her early feed mill experience as a Kansas State University student.

One of the benefits of using all grain grown and processed here is the consistency it provides compared to using grain grown on many sites or processed in many locations, Rodney Johnson, head of the Animal Sciences Department at the university, said in an earlier interview at the center.

In the heart of the plant are 16 main ingredient bins for ingredients including soybeans. Minor bins hold wheat and limestone, while micro bins hold amino acids and trace minerals. Labeled pails hold still other ingredients for special mixes.