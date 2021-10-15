New university plant bringing in grain, moving out feed

URBANA, Ill. — The old workhorse of a feed mill for the University of Illinois officially retired in March, and the structure is set to be torn down this fall. Replacing it with state-of-the-art equipment on a new site nearby in Urbana is the Feed Technology Center.
It is already gathering grain and making feed.
Partnerships for the project were cemented in 2018 and construction started in 2019. This spring ,the center became fully operational in producing feed, and now the towering new structure is busy accepting fall harvest from the university’s fields.
The 12,000-square-foot facility is capable of making about 80 tons of feed per week for the university’s pigs, poultry, dairy and beef animals, said Michaela Braun, the Feed Technology Center’s manager.
“The corn grown on the university of Illinois lands is enough to meet our production needs,” Braun said.
Braun, two full-time employees and three students operate the center day to day now. There is always more room for students to work and get experience, said Braun, who gained her early feed mill experience as a Kansas State University student.
One of the benefits of using all grain grown and processed here is the consistency it provides compared to using grain grown on many sites or processed in many locations, Rodney Johnson, head of the Animal Sciences Department at the university, said in an earlier interview at the center.
In the heart of the plant are 16 main ingredient bins for ingredients including soybeans. Minor bins hold wheat and limestone, while micro bins hold amino acids and trace minerals. Labeled pails hold still other ingredients for special mixes.
The mixing room holds the mixing equipment and the pelletizer. The whole system is more automated, with an upgraded computer system allowing for much more flexibility, Braun said.
Current construction is for the next phase of the extruding system, which Maria Cattai de Godoy, Feed Technology Center faculty fellow, is excited about.
Her teaching and research program focuses on evaluating novel, alternative and sustainable ingredients and on processing technology including extrusion.
“Another important goal that we have is to create new curricula for students and develop workshops and training opportunities for continuing education for the agriculture, feed and pet food industry workforce,” Godoy said.
The facility gives undergraduate and graduate students more hands-on learning about animal nutrition.
“These topics can be challenging to teach in a traditional classroom setting, but now we can learn in an active and experiential format. I truly love showing how much innovation and technology animal food manufacturing includes,” Godoy said.
The new center is perfect for multidisciplinary activities including studying grain storage conditions, inline Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIR), data collection during feed mixing and pelleting, and extrusion of ingredients, pet foods and aqua feeds, she said.
Numbers of note
3 — The number of 42-foot, 15-ring GSI grain storage bins on site.
5 — The number of tons per hour of pelleted feed that can be produced here.
20 — The number of tons per hour of mash feed which can be produced here.
95 — The age of the old feed mill the new feed technology center replaces.
2019 — The year construction began on the feed tech center, in June.
2021 — The year the center officially started feed operations, in March.
195,000 — The number of bushels of whole, dry grain storage available here.