Non-traditional ag teacher inspires many

When Don Lockwood started teaching agriculture at Sullivan High School in southern Illinois in 1987, he knew it might be a short stint. He was replacing the fifth ag teacher in five years.

“They voted to close the program,” he said.

But when the school board saw Lockwood’s results, they reinstated FFA and he continued to lead the ag program until retiring two years ago.

“I never envisioned I would stay that long,” he said.

Like his beginning in Sullivan, his ending didn’t go as planned.

He was enjoying his last group of students when, on March 13, 2020, the world closed for COVID-19 and he didn’t get to set foot in the classroom with his students before he retired.

Three decades ago when he arrived in the Southern Illinois community, he brought something different. He grew up in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, and arrived with a non-traditional background for an ag teacher.

He is proud of what he helped build at the high school, including a greenhouse and aquaculture program. He started with a handful of students and grew the program to more than 100.

“Five of my former ag students are ag teachers,” he said, what he considers one of his biggest accomplishments.

He also enjoyed seeing his students achieve national success, including Sullivan’s 2009 parliamentary procedures team.

For Lockwood, 2003 was a banner year. Not only was he named Illinois FFA Teacher of the Year, but one of his students, Ryan Robinson, was elected as state FFA president.