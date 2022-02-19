Non-traditional ag teacher inspires many

When Don Lockwood started teaching agriculture at Sullivan High School in southern Illinois in 1987, he knew it might be a short stint. He was replacing the fifth ag teacher in five years.
“They voted to close the program,” he said.
But when the school board saw Lockwood’s results, they reinstated FFA and he continued to lead the ag program until retiring two years ago.
“I never envisioned I would stay that long,” he said.
Like his beginning in Sullivan, his ending didn’t go as planned.
He was enjoying his last group of students when, on March 13, 2020, the world closed for COVID-19 and he didn’t get to set foot in the classroom with his students before he retired.
Three decades ago when he arrived in the Southern Illinois community, he brought something different. He grew up in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, and arrived with a non-traditional background for an ag teacher.
He is proud of what he helped build at the high school, including a greenhouse and aquaculture program. He started with a handful of students and grew the program to more than 100.
“Five of my former ag students are ag teachers,” he said, what he considers one of his biggest accomplishments.
He also enjoyed seeing his students achieve national success, including Sullivan’s 2009 parliamentary procedures team.
For Lockwood, 2003 was a banner year. Not only was he named Illinois FFA Teacher of the Year, but one of his students, Ryan Robinson, was elected as state FFA president.
In 2020, the year Lockwood retired, he again was a finalist for the prestigious Golden Owl award for sharing his knowledge and expertise with his students. In spite of these honors, Lockwood said the biggest accomplishment is the success of his students in their chosen fields.
Robinson is among the successful ag teachers he inspired.
“I’m just one of many,” said Robinson. “I want to change the lives of students like he changed my life.”
Before Robinson met Lockwood, the high school student wasn’t considering an ag-related career even though he grew up showing cattle, pigs and sheep at fairs in Central Illinois. However, after Robinson moved to Sullivan and found himself in Lockwood’s ag class, everything changed.
The young ag teacher chose to teach at Central High School in Burlington because they were starting a new ag program with an emphasis on animal science. The student body includes a mix of rural kids and suburban kids from the huge suburb city of Elgin.
“You build a program that meets the need of the kids,” Lockwood said. Robinson has followed that philosophy.
Central High School is the only high school in Illinois that offers vet assistant certification approved by the National Association of Vet Technicians. It draws students from neighboring school districts.
After his retirement, Lockwood joined a project to revise ag education curriculum. He worked with a team of eight writers revising and updating 80 ag business lessons in the MyCAERT online curriculum.
“We updated it and made it more interactive. I really enjoyed that,” he said.
Now he’s working on a program that will help middle school teachers in Indiana teach ag literacy.
For new teachers, he encourages them to seek out all the resources and support systems they can find.
“You can’t do it alone,” he said. “Invest in the school and the community.”
It’s rewarding to work together and see how much can be accomplished, he said.
“Always remember who you are teaching, not what you teach,” he said.
That lesson came to Lockwood when he taught students who were struggling.
“I was blessed to work with amazing kids, many who needed support,” he said. “Countless said in my room they felt safe.”