Nursing and farming shape woman’s life

The running nurses in the opening scenes of the TV show M*A*S*H in the late 1970s sparked a young girl’s interest in nursing.

Years later, a handsome young farmer, her future husband, led Janet McCabe to her other careers — mom and hay baler.

Her two worlds of nursing and farming connect more often than one might think, she said. It may be talking with staff about organic farming, or a patient reminiscing about visiting his grandpa’s farm as a youth. Other times it may be advocating for affordable rural health care.

“It’s surprising how much they cross over,” she said. “It gives us an opportunity to educate a whole group of people.”

McCabe chooses to work nights in the intensive care unit at Palos Health in Palos Heights, Illinois. That frees up her days to rake and bale hay on the Orland Park-area farm when her husband, a mechanic, and her son, a general contractor, are at their off-farm jobs.

“Nursing is what I always wanted to do,” said McCabe, who grew up in suburban Chicago.

When she met her future husband, Joe, she had no connection to agriculture.

“I never even cut grass. I was new to it,” she said.

But she instantly liked the farm life. Today they own 40 acres near Orland Park and farm another 500 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat as well as harvesting hay and straw in the area.

Early in her career, she discovered she was well suited to working in intensive care when she worked at Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines from 1982-89.