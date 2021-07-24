Nutrient loss strategy will require long-term efforts

You might think someone whose job is all about water quality would be concerned as the focus shifts to more broadly address climate change. Not so for Laura Christianson, a water quality professor at the University of Illinois.
She has seen attention migrate from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and lawsuits against Iowa farmers to carbon sequestration and carbon credits as many field days and ag meetings feature the trendy topics today.
However, she has a positive attitude about the change.
“A rise in tide raises all ships,” she says.
When interest in planting cover crops grows, for example because of carbon credit, it is still good for the soil and water quality, she explains.
“From my perspective, it’s all part of the same puzzle,” agrees Jennifer Jones, a watershed outreach associate with University of Illinois Extension.
Based in Effingham in southern Illinois, Jones serves the Embarras River and Little Wabash River watersheds, which are phosphorus priority watersheds in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Christianson’s specialty is using wood chip bioreactors, helping growers reduce the amount of nitrogen in drainage water from agricultural fields. In 2017, there were only 17 bioreactors used on fields in Illinois. Two years later, that number doubled to more than 30 and today it is between 40 and 50, she says.
She has also seen more awareness of water quality issues and best practices grow since the introduction of the NLRS in 2015.
People are aware of the strategy’s long-term goal to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in Illinois waterways by 45% and interim goal of reducing the amount of phosphorus by 25% and nitrogen by 15% by 2025, she says.
The third biennial report on progress will be released this summer. Neither Jones nor Christianson have seen a draft. However, Christianson says she believes progress is being made and “we are in a better place” to understand the issues.
She says while the 2019 biennial report showed phosphorous and nitrogen reduction going in the opposite direction of goals, those working on the effort must not be discouraged.
It will take long-term decisions, says Marshall County farmer Shay Foulk. Even if there isn’t much evidence of short-term impact, differences are being made, he says.
Even with all these efforts, the numbers in the NLRS report might not show a lot of progress, agrees Dirk Rice, a Champaign County grain farmer, who has a history of using conservation practices including no-till and cover crops.
Heavy, intense rains, which have become more common is recent years, affect the amount of nutrients washed away. He says a 2-inch rain wasn’t so common 10 years ago, and now there are usually a few every spring in eastern Illinois where he farms.
“You can’t anticipate the weather,” he says.
Even with the best practices, an intense downpour of 4 inches of rain can move soil and what is in it. Cover crops and no till will help, but with heavy rains, progress may be more difficult to verify, Rice said.
It takes five to 10 years to have real numbers that reflect trends, Christianson says. And it will take a long time before the conservation efforts farmers are doing here have any impact on the Gulf of Mexico. But these actions do have an impact on their own land and in their communities now, she says.
“Private farmers are at the forefront. It’s so much more meaningful to see what they are doing on their individual farms,” she says.
One positive she sees this year in the biennial report is another strategy being officially recognized in the fight to improve water quality. Saturated buffers are being added to the NLRS best practices.
“It will give farmers credit” for what they are doing, she says.