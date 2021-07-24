Nutrient loss strategy will require long-term efforts

You might think someone whose job is all about water quality would be concerned as the focus shifts to more broadly address climate change. Not so for Laura Christianson, a water quality professor at the University of Illinois.

She has seen attention migrate from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and lawsuits against Iowa farmers to carbon sequestration and carbon credits as many field days and ag meetings feature the trendy topics today.

However, she has a positive attitude about the change.

“A rise in tide raises all ships,” she says.

When interest in planting cover crops grows, for example because of carbon credit, it is still good for the soil and water quality, she explains.

“From my perspective, it’s all part of the same puzzle,” agrees Jennifer Jones, a watershed outreach associate with University of Illinois Extension.

Based in Effingham in southern Illinois, Jones serves the Embarras River and Little Wabash River watersheds, which are phosphorus priority watersheds in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.

Christianson’s specialty is using wood chip bioreactors, helping growers reduce the amount of nitrogen in drainage water from agricultural fields. In 2017, there were only 17 bioreactors used on fields in Illinois. Two years later, that number doubled to more than 30 and today it is between 40 and 50, she says.

She has also seen more awareness of water quality issues and best practices grow since the introduction of the NLRS in 2015.

People are aware of the strategy’s long-term goal to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in Illinois waterways by 45% and interim goal of reducing the amount of phosphorus by 25% and nitrogen by 15% by 2025, she says.