Oil refiners win easier biofuel waivers at Supreme Court

The EPA has wide latitude to exempt refineries from federal mandates that they mix renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 25, a victory for oil companies seeking a break from the requirements.
In a 6-3 decision, the justices rejected arguments that the Environmental Protection Agency’s exemption power is limited to only a handful of refineries that have received uninterrupted annual waivers from the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that nothing in the Renewable Fuel Standard law itself “commands a continuity requirement.”
Under President Joe Biden, the EPA is expected to issue fewer waivers and force more refineries to satisfy annual biofuel quotas by either blending plant-based alternatives into their products or buying compliance credits from other companies that have. However, the Supreme Court precedent will give future administrations wide clearance to exempt oil refineries from annual blending quotas.
It also provides the Biden administration with more options for addressing concerns by some lawmakers and industry officials that climbing compliance costs imperil some independent refiners.
Under the Renewable Fuel Standard law, Congress authorized EPA exemptions for small refineries that face an “economic hardship” in complying. Refineries that win exemptions can save tens to hundreds of millions dollars annually that they might otherwise spend buying biofuel compliance credits.
The waivers had surged under former President Donald Trump, provoking a backlash from biofuel advocates who argued Congress only intended the exemptions to be short-term relief, helping funnel refiners into compliance with the blending requirements over time. Refiners, by contrast, have argued Congress intended the waivers to serve as an essential safety valve, helping insulate a critical domestic industry from spiking compliance costs.
In his opinion for the court, Gorsuch noted the lack of clarity from the Renewable Fuel Standard law on the matter. “Neither the statute’s text, structure, nor history afford us sufficient guidance to be able to choose with confidence between the parties’ competing narratives and metaphors,” he wrote.
Biofuel makers blasted the decision and called on the EPA to limit exemptions anyway.
“Today’s decision allows refiners to request an RFS exemption extension, but it does not make it easier for refiners to actually receive one,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. “We fully expect the Biden EPA to keep their commitment to the RFS” and “deny the vast majority of RFS exemption extension requests that are pending or that will be submitted in the future.”
The coalition of biofuel allies that challenged the EPA waivers said they hoped the EPA’s new leadership would “take a far more judicious and responsible approach to the refinery exemption program than their predecessors did.”
The EPA, which is now drafting a proposed slate of biofuel-blending quotas for 2021 and 2022, said it was analyzing the opinion.