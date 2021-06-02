Oliver collectors tell tractors’ stories, share enthusiasm

NORTH HENDERSON, Ill. — Almost 80 years ago Bill Meeker’s father and grandfather bought an Oliver 70 tractor. It was the first Oliver in the family.

“It’s a 1942 model. I’m a 1943 model. It’s been restored. I haven’t. So it’s in better shape than me,” Bill said.

It is among about 75 tractors he and his wife Kay have collected on their northwestern Illinois farm.

“At one time we had 90. We sold the common to get the rarer,” he said.

The couple started their affection for Oliver tractors on their first wedding anniversary when they attended a tractor show together in 1986. A year later they bought their first Oliver, an 18-28 model.

They joined the Midwest chapter of the Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors, a national organization where members have become like family to them. They meet several times a year.

The couple decided to buy one tractor a year.

“Then we had to buy extra for the years we didn’t buy any,” Bill said with a chuckle.

Nestled in their Mercer County farm buildings are mostly Oliver tractors, with a few Cockshutt and White tractors — owned by the Oliver companies. There is also a splash of red in honor of the tractors Kay grew up with.

“She converted well from red tractors,” Bill said. “I always liked tractors even when I was a little kid.”

He started working with tractors and planted his first corn crop for FFA in 1958. He finished planting his 63rd corn crop on May 14 this year.

It’s not only the tractors but also the related Oliver memorabilia which makes their collection fascinating. It includes dozens of toys, model tractors, pedal tractors and signage, including a neon Oliver sign from 1951 which glows bright among the collectibles in their basement.