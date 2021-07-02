Packing plant adds visitor-friendly spaces

WEST PEORIA, Ill. — Pairing up a meat processing plant and a wedding venue may sound like a sitcom script, but it is a very real business soon to open in West Peoria.

Raber Packing has a long history of serving farmers and consumers in Peoria County, but their plant was destroyed by fire in November 2018. Constructing a new building has taken a long time, but it has given the owners a chance to think creatively about their business going forward.

The new Raber Packing Company carries on its tradition of being a local farm-to-fork packing house that is also known for catering community events. And now they are even more.

When it opens later this summer at its new location, it will have state-of-the-art killing and processing facilities, plus a retail space to sell meat products and other local foods. It will have a commercial kitchen and lunch counter.

But the most unique part of the operation will be a banquet hall to serve as an event venue.

Some of the services will be phased in, but the meat processing is the first to start.

“This room is weird for a slaughterhouse,” said Buddy Courdt, president of the business, standing in the banquet hall while giving Illinois Beef Association members a tour during their spring conference.

Courdt, the president of a family business founded in 1954, envisions the hall being open on Fridays for events, maybe once a month featuring specific farmers and their products. It can be a Sunday brunch spot as well, and host weddings and other special events on Saturdays.