LeROY, Ill. — At this time of year, parents are usually making decisions about the best backpack to buy, but during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the pressure is much higher as most Illinois parents must decide if they will send their children to school classes or choose remote learning at home.
School districts likewise must make decisions about hours, transportation, remote learning options and a myriad of things impacted by COVID-19.
Making the decision isn’t easy.
“You’ve got to go with your gut. It may change in a week,” said Ashton Gronewold, a western Illinois farmer and father of four.
“You have a great plan on Monday and by Thursday it doesn’t work anymore, “said LeRoy School District 2 Superintendent Gary Tipsord, who has been in education for 30 years. Days before the Aug. 19 start of school, many details were still being finalized based on both parent input and state guidelines.
Making choices
Choice is a key feature in Illinois’ back-to- school plan announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala. The state guidelines were intended “to provide common and clear requirements”, while providing flexibility for each school and district to develop a reopening plans that meet the needs of the community and the children they serve, Ayala said when the plan was initially announced July 23
The state guidelines provide baseline requirements for health and safety in each of the 852 school districts in Illinois, with those schools districts tweaking the plans for their communities.
Plans vary greatly. The more than 355,000 students in Chicago Public Schools start back with remote learning. The 420 students at Carthage Elementary School, where Gronewold’s oldest son starts first grade this year, can choose between remote learning or a combination of remote and in-school learning.
Meanwhile the families of about 820 students attending LeRoy School District in central Illinois can choose between remote or in-school classes.
Socialization a factor
Ashton and Maddie Gronewold decided attending school in person is the best option for their son Haxton. Ashton said it was a complicated decision, but they based it on a belief there is a lot more to education than learning lessons. They believe in the value of socialization with others, learning routines and expectations, including waking up at a certain time to be out the door.
“We value that part,” said Ashton, who farms, 2,000 acres of crops and raises of beef cattle with his father and brother-in-law in Hancock County. His job as a wholesale representative for Helena Agricultural requires some travel. At the same time, Maddie operates a home décor business on Carthage’s town square.
So, for the parents of four working outside the home, where school is offered here in the mornings and remote learning in the afternoon, a complex childcare plan for Haxton is required. It must encompass Rawson, who starts pre-school this year, as well as Bexley, 2, and Roycee, nearly 1. Maddie leads the way on her days off. Ashton’s mother also is part of the plan, along with a caregiver to fill in as needed.
Ashton said he didn’t understand why the combination of remote learning and in-class was chosen. If it is safe to send students half a day, why they couldn’t attend the full day, he wonders.
He also worries about the kids who may not have the resources available to do well with remote learning and how it may impact their learning long-term.
It saddens the father of four that school districts have to spend so many hours deciding the details of operating a school in a pandemic instead of being able to focusing on the details of educating children.
“I feel bad for school board members,” he said.
Parent input considered
For Tipsord, it is also clear the parents have different needs and ideals for their children. A July 23 survey of LeRoy parents showed that 76% percent of families would send their children to school if masks were mandated or required. The remaining parents were equally spit, with 8% undecided or would not send their children if masks were not required. Eight percent would not send their children if masks were required.
In recognition of the face coverings requirements in the state, the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is providing 2.5 million free, cloth masks to every student and staff member in all Illinois public schools.
“They are being shipped to school districts as we speak,” said Jackie Matthews, the Illinois State Board of Education’s director of external communications on Aug. 7.
The survey in LeRoy, to which 341 families responded, also showed that in July, 7% of parents still needed more information to decide about remote or in-school choices. About 92% have Internet access; 98% have the ability to take temperatures at home and more than half (53%) said they would not use school transportation.
“We need to be attentive to the school district’s role to allow parents to live the life they need to live,” Tipsord said.
As of Aug. 3, just two weeks before school started, Tipsord said about 10 percent of parents in the McLean County school district in central Illinois are planning to not to send their children to school at first. He said that is similar to what he has heard from other downstate schools.
Community efforts to support families in need and to encouragement students is a stabilizing factor in rural communities as people rally around when needed, Tipsord said.