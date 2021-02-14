Passion for rural health unites couple

KEWANEE, Ill. — When Andy Peterson was a young boy helping with the family hog business in central Illinois, he was certain about what he didn’t want to be when he grew up ­— a farmer.

Of the three brothers in the family, Peterson said he was the hardest one to convince to work in the hog barn near Havana in Mason County, Illinois.

Peterson, undecided about his career for a while, was already a few years into his University of Iowa education when an anatomy class sparked his interest and started him on a path toward a family medical practice.

About the same time, Hayley Ralph, an undergrad student at Illinois State University in Norma, who “always wanted to be a physician”, got a more specific direction for her career. When Mark Meurer, assistant director of recruitment and marketing at University of Illinois’ College of Medicine at Rockford, talked to students about the Rural Medical Education Program, she knew RMED was for her.

The RMED program prepares medical students to live and practice in rural Illinois.

Since 1993, more than 200 students have participated in the program. More than 70% of program graduates are practicing rural primary care medicine in Illinois.

“I always knew I wanted to move back to a small town,” said Peterson, now a family physician at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Illinois.

Likewise, Ralph grew up in Streator, a small city of about 12,000 in LaSalle and Livingston counties, and liked the idea of working in a small community.