Passion for rural health unites couple

KEWANEE, Ill. — When Andy Peterson was a young boy helping with the family hog business in central Illinois, he was certain about what he didn’t want to be when he grew up — a farmer.
Of the three brothers in the family, Peterson said he was the hardest one to convince to work in the hog barn near Havana in Mason County, Illinois.
Peterson, undecided about his career for a while, was already a few years into his University of Iowa education when an anatomy class sparked his interest and started him on a path toward a family medical practice.
About the same time, Hayley Ralph, an undergrad student at Illinois State University in Norma, who “always wanted to be a physician”, got a more specific direction for her career. When Mark Meurer, assistant director of recruitment and marketing at University of Illinois’ College of Medicine at Rockford, talked to students about the Rural Medical Education Program, she knew RMED was for her.
The RMED program prepares medical students to live and practice in rural Illinois.
Since 1993, more than 200 students have participated in the program. More than 70% of program graduates are practicing rural primary care medicine in Illinois.
“I always knew I wanted to move back to a small town,” said Peterson, now a family physician at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Illinois.
Likewise, Ralph grew up in Streator, a small city of about 12,000 in LaSalle and Livingston counties, and liked the idea of working in a small community.
Drs. Peterson and Ralph belonged to some of the same groups and committees at medical school in Rockford and had common friends.
“We knew of each other in medical school. Our paths crossed throughout,” he said.
“Medical school and internship are challenging times in life. It’s intensive. It was nice to have somebody who understood what I was going through,” said Ralph.
Wedding bells rang in 2017. Now they work down the hall from each other at the OSF hospital near Kewanee, a community with a population of 13,000. One or two days a week, Peterson also serves patients in Galva, a town about 10 miles away with a population of 2,500.
Some of the rural people he works with are pig and crop farmers.
Peterson’s father operated a 3,500-head farrow-to-finish hog operation in Mason County until about 2008. His father switched to finishing hogs 13 years ago and is now ready to retire.
“He’s looking to sell now,” Peterson said. “Know any buyers?”.
The rural doctor said his farming background gives him a good conversation starter. He and his rural patients start with mutual respect of a shared background.
In Ralph’s office, you will find colorful family pictures featuring their daughters – Ayla, born in 2018 and Della, born in 2020. The photos are often a source of conversation with her patients in a practice that includes working moms and expectant moms.
One of the “most rewarding” parts of her job is taking care of moms, Ralph said. She has delivered more than 100 babies.
The community has especially appreciated being able to see a family doctors during the pandemic. Many were nervous to go to emergency rooms, preferring to stay local or use telemedicine.
That virtual option has been a big help for families — saving on transportation and making health care more accessible, especially for parents with more than one child, Ralph said.
Both doctors have seen an increase in the number of patients with anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, about half of the visits to Ralph include mental health issues. It might not be the first reason they went to the doctor, but it is a concern, she said.
Just like couples doing different duties on the farm, the doctors often don’t see each other very much during the day. They do try to meet for lunch at least once a week.
“We do a pretty good job at that,” Peterson said.
As for working with a spouse, Peterson said, “It’s nice to have someone to bounce ideas off. Someone to help you determine how to proceed and work through problems.”