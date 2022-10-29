Photographer’s work preserves farm history

Rick Decorie never knows when his camera’s shutter closes if he just took the last photo ever of a classic old structure.

While it is sad to realize that some of the barns he has photographed were torn down or burned, he likes the idea that his art gives them life.

“My photo may be the last one ever taken of that barn. It makes me a preservationist,” he said.

When Decorie was in the Navy from 1975 to 1979, he aimed his 33mm camera at everything that caught his eye. While stationed on Midway Island, those eye-catchers could be an old bunker, gun emplacement or a gooney bird.

“I still pretty much shoot whatever catches my eye,” he said.

Living near Cessna Park, an eastern Illinois rural community of about 820 people surrounded by fields, what catches his eye most often has something to do with agriculture these days. He is drawn to old buildings, tractors and other farm equipment. Or when he travels, a windmill in Iowa, a train in Kansas, or an aging elevator in Illinois may catch his eye.

“About 100 yards out my backdoor is a field, and my wife grew up on a farm,” he said of other agricultural influences on his art.

Decorie realized that his photography was appreciated as art when he shot a photo of a barn in Kankakee County in 1980. When it won an art award at a Bourbonnais Public Library art show, he knew he could do more with his talent.

He has shot dozens of barns since then and just as many tractors.

“I’ve learned a lot about farming as I shoot,” he said.

His camera has captured John Deere, International Harvester and old Allis Chalmers tractors and some that are so rusted, he’s not quite sure what they are.

The professional photographer also likes to shoot industrial equipment and trains. But the self-described “introvert” said he doesn’t like photographing people.

Although he always loved taking photographs, he said he has become a lot more serious about it in the last eight years. Watseka Harvest Days was the first festival where he showed and sold his work. Now he favors indoor art shows and sales but still participates in some outdoor arts and craft shows.

Health challenges knocked his camera out of his hands for a while earlier this year when COVID-19 and double pneumonia landed him in the hospital for almost four weeks.

But he’s back on the road again stopping the car whenever a potential photograph presents itself. His wife, Monica, may see something he missed and he’ll stop to photograph it.

Decorie’s work is fine art, whether it is a print with a mat or mounted on canvas. Some of his industrial pieces and a close-up photo of a prickly rotary hoe are printed on metal.

When asked about his favorite photo, he says, “It changes year by year. But the windmill in Iowa is one of my favorites.”

Sometimes he takes a photo lying on the ground, more often kneeling, and other times holding the camera above his head. Whatever way, he aims for the “unusual angle.”