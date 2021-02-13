Plant science center continues mission to take ag to next level

ST. LOUIS — Though many farmers may not be familiar with the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, the work done here doubtless impacts their livelihood in some way.

Located in suburban St. Louis and founded in 1998, it is the largest nonprofit plant science center in the world. Physically, it is several buildings spread over 40 acres with nearly 300,000 square feet of research and development space, including 54,000 square feet of greenhouses and 82 climate-controlled growth centers. The Danforth Center employs 240 people and has an annual budget of $30 million, with an endowment of $300 million.

In 2009, the Bio-Research & Development Growth plant technology incubator, commonly referred to as BRDG Park, began operations on ground adjacent to the main Danforth center.

The center’s goals are clear.

“We’re putting the science in farmers’ hands,” said Stephanie Regagnon, executive director of innovation partnerships.

The Danforth Center officially has a three-part mission: feeding the hungry and doing so on a smaller environmental footprint, and making St. Louis a world center for plant science.

“The way that we live out the third part of our mission is through resources and infrastructure like BRDG Park to have science come to market,” Regagnon said.

The center, located literally across the street from the former headquarters of Monsanto (now Bayer’s global seeds and traits headquarters), anchors the so-called 39 North Ag Tech district in Creve Coeur. Civic leaders consider 39 North to be the Silicon Valley of plant biotechnology. The region boasts more PhDs than virtually anywhere else in the United States.