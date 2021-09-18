Poor crop condition can affect grain bin risks

It’s a story that Salah Issa has seen once, which is one too many times.

Maintenance workers were fixing the roof of a grain bin on the outside. They were equipped to protect themselves, but disaster still struck.

“They followed all the requirements — harnesses, the grain was stable and level — but they forgot to lockout and tagout the equipment,” said Salah Issa, assistant professor of agricultural and industrial safety at the University of Illinois.

Without that system in place, a truck came to the bin and turned on the auger while maintenance workers were inside, trapping them in the bin.

The Lockout Tagout system is one of the most effective prevention methods for grain bin safety. Disconnecting the power source to the machine, or locking it out, will prevent any augers from turning on. Tagging a warning label by that power source will inform anyone that tries to connect the power source to double check nobody is inside or will be harmed, Issa said.

As harvest approaches, preparations should include making sure things are safe when accessing bins.

Salah said putting poor-condition grain into the bin is one of the ways to add risk for any grain bin entrapments or engulfment. He said of the 30 to 40 cases per year of grain entrapments, nearly 70% are due to a farmer trying to dislodge grain stuck at the bottom of the bin.

“They don’t follow protocol in some cases,” Salah said. “They go in with the auger still running and it saves time, a lot of time. You don’t know if you got rid of the clump until the grain starts going down again, so they can see if they were successful if the auger is running.”