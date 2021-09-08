Power of 1971 tractors on display at Half Century show

RANTOUL, Ill. — Fifty years ago, in 1971, the Nasdaq stock index debuted, Disney World opened, cigarette advertising on television ended and the voting age in the U.S. was lowered to 18. Of greater interest to tractor enthusiasts: The trend to repower tractors grew.

At the Half Century of Progress vintage equipment show, the 1971 tractor and all its variations were celebrated Aug. 26-29 on an airport runway in Rantoul, Ill.

With lapel buttons and T-shirts celebrating the Rantoul Repower Roundup, an estimated 50,000 people got close-up looks at tractors and equipment of various ages, but it was the 1971 repowered tractor that led the daily parade.

Towards the end of the 1960s and early ’70s, equipment was changing — getting wider and bigger — and it needed more power to pull it, says Russell Buhr, co-chair of the Half Century of Progress.

If a farmer had paid $10,000 for a tractor and it blew the motor, instead of buying a new motor for $5,000, he might get one for $1,000 with more horsepower and install it.

“People had been doing that in the 1950s. It was easier in those years,” he said.

As tractors became more complicated, it wasn’t as easy.

The practice of repowering grew in 1971 as machinery grew. As farmers started farming more acres, they needed bigger equipment and more power.

“Everything changed,” he said.

This year, the featured 1971 tractors were among about 2,500 on the grounds at the event, organized by the I & I Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Club.