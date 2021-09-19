Preservation of history, family drives collectors

NEVADA, Iowa — For Loren Book, Minneapolis-Moline isn’t just a company, it’s part of his family.

Loren was born in 1946, and three years later his father, Don Book, took an opportunity to become a Minneapolis-Moline dealer in Nevada, Iowa.

“I grew up in dad’s local dealership,” Loren said. “We farmed with Minneapolis-Moline, and when it came time to collect something, Minneapolis-Moline was my childhood. It’s back to my heritage and my roots.”

On the farm, he and his wife, Ruth, have numerous Minneapolis-Moline and Moline Plow Company tractors and implements. The pair have also turned one of their barns into a museum dedicated to Minneapolis-Moline heritage, with parts, memorabilia, and all sorts of historic items. They have the museum open by appointment, and said people often spend a couple hours looking at the items representing the history of the company.

Ruth joked that with the work of keeping up the collection, she always knows where Loren is when he’s not in the house.

“In retirement, that’s what I do,” Loren said. “I spend a lot of time tinkering and keeping everything running. We are going to have a day this month where a nephew or two will show up and we will get everything out and running. An idle tractor is not good. You need to run them.”

The Minneapolis-Moline company officially began as a merger between three companies in 1929. Minneapolis Steel and Machinery, Minneapolis Threshing Machine Company and the Moline Plow Company all came together to form the historic brand that lasted until it was acquired in 1963 by White Motor Company, which also owned the Oliver brand. The Minneapolis-Moline name was last used in 1974.