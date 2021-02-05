Producers seek info on COVID-19 vaccines

One of the top questions when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines is “When will it be my turn?”

This is especially important to the ag industry. The disruption of the food chain which slammed meat processing plants last spring is fresh in the minds of consumers and producers alike.

A National Pork Board webinar addressed some of these concerns Jan. 21. It was the same day President Joe Biden said COVID-19 will get worse before it gets better.

“It’s going to take many months to get where we need to be,” he said.

To find out when it is your turn for the vaccine, Heather Fowler, director of producer and public health for the National Pork Board, said to check information from your state department of health and county health department. Information is also available at Go.Pork.org/covid-19.

State pork associations and other commodity groups are also providing information.

“Illinois Pork Producers have shared information with our membership regarding the schedule of vaccine distribution and a list of county public health departments so that they may contact them to schedule an appointment as a phase 1B essential worker,” said Jennifer Tirey, Illinois Pork Producers Association executive director.

If farm owners have multiple employees wanting to get the vaccine, it is advisable to call their local public health department to give them the names of employees, Tirey said.

“IPPA has also made sure our major packing plants have the information. Each packing plant is working with their local public health department and their onsite medical directors/HR to coordinate (vaccinations),” Tirey said.