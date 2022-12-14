Renewable energy tops debates at IFB meeting

CHICAGO — Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting delegates directed some of their energy at renewable energy topics this year.

“The most-debated issue was renewable energy projects,” said Mark Gebhards, Illinois Farm Bureau executive director of governmental affairs and commodities, at the press conference following the three-day meeting in Chicago Dec. 5

Delegates discussed resolutions regarding wind and solar installations and pipelines including CO2 transfer lines, said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr.

He described the mood of the annual meeting as “upbeat” and said members are looking forward to the effort of Illinois Farm Families to make 2023 “The Year of the Farmer.”

Much of the policy on renewable energy concerned balancing landowner rights. IFB tries to find a balance between opportunities and private property, Gebhards said. Property rights are a key issue for IFB and it continues to advocate for farmers on this topic all the way to the Supreme Court.

Taxation on energy projects, the decommission process of some extremely large turbines or solar panel farms and other regulations are all issues the 330 voting delegates want to be a priority for the Farm Bureau, he said.

Renewable energy projects are “relatively new and moving fast,” Gebhards said. Wind projects have been around for a while, but solar projects are moving especially quickly with many members being approached by solar companies, he said.

In discussion about the 2023 farm bill, there is awareness of the rural-urban divide. Gebhards said food deserts are not only found in economically struggling urban areas — the lack of food access also affects a lot of rural areas.

“There is interest in the farm bill — what direction that will go. Will there be any changes?” Guebert said after the meeting. “Farmers are hopeful it continues to receive bipartisan support.”

As in most years, transportation was up for discussion, with attention paid to construction and repairs to bridges and machinery accessibility.

Other topics were for a more specific audience. While organic growers are a small percentage of IFB membership, the organization is supportive of helping organic farmers to have standards behind the process, Gebhards said.

Dairy marketing also had a place in discussion at the IFB annual meeting. Resolutions addressed some issues in the dairy market programs that needed clarifying and simplifying, Gebhards said.

Gebhards said IFB is sending fewer new resolutions to the American Farm Bureau Federation convention to be held in Puerto Rico on Jan. 6-11 than usual. Some of the issues are Illinois specific and didn’t apply to the nation or are already being considered.

Farmers do have some issues in common across the country, including rising costs.

“There continues to be concern with high input costs and availability,” said Guebert, who farms with family in Randolph County in southwestern Illinois. “We are really sharpening the pencil to watch our expenses closely. We are locking in input prices when we can and focusing on executing our business and marketing plan.”