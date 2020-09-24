URBANA, Ill. — Nobody has to tell a farmer getting information from Extension about the program’s value. It’s the same for 4-Hers, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists, volunteers and agribusiness people.
A new report puts dollars and cents to that value.
In a webinar presentation Sept. 14, Kim Kidwell, dean of the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES), said the new report details the impact of Illinois Extension, the public outreach arm of the University of Illinois.
Prepared by TEConomy Partners, LLC, the report values the annual economic and functional benefits of Illinois Extension at over $603 million, about 10 times the $60.9 million annual budget of the university unit.
Extension operates in all of Illinois’ 102 counties, and its programs are developed and adapted to meet local needs, said Shelly Nickols-Richardson, associate dean and director of Illinois Extension.
“Our programs build and sustain Illinois’ economic progress and social well-being across all sectors of society,” Nickols-Richardson said.
TEConomy principal Simon Tripp, a co-author of the report, described the Extension mission “to ensure that research-based knowledge is not confined to academic circles.”
With a mix of federal, state, and local funds, both public and private, Extension provided nearly 50,000 educational programs in 2019, an average of 960 sessions per week, and made 1.3 million educational contacts at 3,800 locations throughout Illinois.
The report includes 48 examples of impact that span Extension’s diverse offerings.