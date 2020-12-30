Restoration bonds son and father fighting cancer

People remember their first tractors so well because they appeal to so many senses at once.

The touch, the smell, the sound, the sight of a tractor all stay with people, said Kenny Toohill, a handyman from Heyworth in McLean County who grew up on a central Illinois farm and still has affection for tractors and agriculture.

The satisfaction is combined with controlling the horsepower to push, pull or dig, he said.

“My first tractor was a 9-N Ford Series, about a 1940s model. I don’t have it, but I’m looking for one,” he said. “My father bought it for me to use. It had an easy clutch and your legs straddled the transmission so you didn’t fall off. I was between third and fourth grade when we got it.”

It was used for making hay and working with hay at the barn, which were young Toohill’s jobs.

The first tractor Dave Kestel, a northeastern Illinois farmer, ever drove was his Grandpa Frank’s 1954 Super M Farmall.

“He bought it new,” Kestel said.

It was so special to the family that he arranged to have it meticulously restored when his father, Tony, was fighting cancer four years ago. Kestel already had it overhauled a few years before the restoration, so it was ready to run.

He chose Brian Overall of Shorewood, Illinois, to do the pristine restoration, which started in July 2016 with a “rush order” so his dad could enjoy it. They knew it would take months to do it right.

In December 2016, when it was nearly complete, Tony was too sick to go outside to touch it, hear it run, smell the exhaust and sit on the seat. But the restorer sent a big photo of the immaculately restored tractor to Dave so he could show it to his dad on a large computer screen.