River projects have infrastructure priority

Inland waterway projects will likely be prioritized in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in 2021.

Peter Friedman, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, believes that the obvious need for navigation improvements on the nation’s rivers and the preliminary work already done on projects will put them at the top of the list.

“One of the reasons is that there are already established blueprints on what is needed and what the projects will cost,” Friedman said. “Those things are all written up, they are all engineered and they are all shovel ready.”

It doesn’t hurt that navigation of the Mississippi River has been in the news due to a drought that dropped the river to low levels, halting barge traffic in key points.

“Washington, D.C., is crisis- driven,” Friedman said. “The story has been waterways and the inability to use the Mississippi River because the depths weren’t there and we weren’t prepared.”

The massive initiative also targets myriad infrastructure concerns, including roadways.

The Biden administration says that one in five miles of highways and major roads are in poor condition, along with 45,000 bridges. The act calls for $110 billion in additional funding to repair the ground transportation system. In a brief about the legislation it heralds the legislation as the “largest investment in repairing and reconstructing our nation’s bridges since the construction of the interstate highway system.”

“There are some bridges that are in desperate need of being rebuilt,” Friedman said. “A bridge at Louisville was shut down. Roads and bridges are important, but it’s going to be much more focused on inland waterways as well as seaports.”

The legislation also addresses broadband, especially in rural areas. Agriculture and other rural industries often lag behind their urban counterparts in internet speed.

More than 30 million Americans live in places with no broadband service providing “minimally acceptable speeds — a particular problem in rural communities throughout the country,” according to the While House. The broadband component of the infrastructure law offers $65 billion for improvements in deployment. It also claims prices will be lowered for internet service.

Many rural areas may be slow to see results, however. That’s because states have much leeway in how and where to apply the money.

Illinois state Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, is skeptical about action anytime soon. The state’s population — along with its political capital — is heavily concentrated in the Chicago area.

“You keep hearing of all the grants for broadband. The reason we may not be getting much in rural areas is that in order to get state grants, the work has to be put in by Illinois businesses,” Meier said. “They’re busy in Chicago and the collar counties because they can hook up many people fast. Down here, there may be only a customer or two customers a mile. None of these state-owned businesses want to come down here and do that because they can make more money up north. A lot of times these grants are being mailed back in.”

Nationally, an overhaul of the inland waterways system is long overdue, Friedman said, and revamping river transportation will be a boon for agriculture.

“Some of those locks are 50 to 60 years old. Some are older than that, well past their usable life,” he said. “That’s why they need to be redone. We’re not talking about painting and things; we’re talking about putting in new locks. A billion dollars for each one. Those are big-ticket items, no question.”

Dredging is also a “huge element,” including work at ocean ports such as Mobile, Galveston and Puget Sound, he added. West Coast ports will also likely get a lot of attention.

“Protein that consumes the corn that is grown in the Midwest goes out of those West Coast ports such as Oakland,” Friedman said. “And there are new ports on the Atlantic Coast, such as Norfolk, Charleston and Savannah. A lot of Midwestern grains are going out of Norfolk. They need dredging and deepening because ships are getting bigger.”