School districts across the state worked feverishly on their “back-to-school in a pandemic plans” for this fall. Then they adjusted them as the unexpected arose. Parents and teachers made pivots as well.
“The plan for this and living inside this are two different things,” said LeRoy School District 2 Superintendent Gary Tipsord.
About 90% of parents chose to send their children to in-person learning in the district of 830 students in McLean County. Some who chose to do online learning initially have transitioned to in-school now, Tipsord said. About 65 students in various classes are getting remote learning now.
First cases
The district was challenged when eight students and six teachers tested positive for COVID-19 in September — sooner than expected, said Tipsord, who has worked in education for 30 years.
The spike in high school cases came after a gathering. The system the school uses for close contacts requiring quarantine if a positive test is found increases the number of students quarantined to flatten the curve on infection. That led to closing only the high school for three days in September.
“We had a spike in positive COVID cases specifically in our high school. Those positive cases led to approximately 25 students going into a 14-day quarantine because they were deemed close contacts to a positive case,” the district said in a message to parents at the time.
“The unknown full extent of exposure of our close contacts gave cause for concern. The decision to go to short-term remote learning in the high school is our effort to help flatten the curve of exposure, quarantine, and positive cases in our building.”
The effort worked, students returned to school and the spike ended. Special education and pre-kindergarten to eighth grade were allowed to continue in-class schooling throughout.
“It is enormously helpful,” Tipsord said of their approach. “We’re pleased the way people accepted the challenges and the inconveniences.”
Tipsord said the small-town school district did get some inquiries from parents living in the nearby cities of Bloomington and Normal who wanted the option of five days a week of in-person school the rural district offered. He doesn’t know if any parents did move from the city for school choice.
Meanwhile, in late September, Bloomington and Normal school districts announced their plans to transition to in-school learning as a choice in October with different start dates for special education and younger children.
LeRoy schools still have some concerns that a spike in cases, at some point, could create a problem if the staff quarantined exceeds the substitutes available. They will continue to adjust as needed, but in-person learning is still the first choice.
“We believe students in front of teachers actively engaged in teaching and learning is the best way,” Tipsord said. He praised the board of education’s leadership, staff, parents and the community for “embracing the inconvenience and giving kids the greatest opportunities to learn.”
Parents get creative
Families in a western Illinois school district are having similar experiences when school didn’t start as planned.
Ashton and Maddie Gronewold had chosen the in-school option for their son Haxton because they favored the socialization opportunities he would have with even a half day in school. They had to change their plans when Carthage Elementary School delayed opening one week and offered only remote learning at first.
The change sent some parents scrambling to find child care and assistance for online learning for their children. Even with the changes, Gronewold, a father of four, said he is pleased with how the school district has handled this.
He farms, 2,000 acres of crops and raises beef cattle with his father and brother-in-law in Hancock County. His off-farm job as a wholesale representative for Helena Agricultural requires some travel. His wife Maddie operates a home décor business on Carthage’s town square.
When half-day in-person classes resumed, the Gronewolds still had to find the best option for Haxton in the afternoons. The solution came from a mom with a teaching background who has a son in Haxton’s class. She provides teaching in the afternoon in a building that had been vacant on the square in Carthage.
Parents pitch in so the five to 10 children have a safe place to learn with an educator in the afternoons.
Haxton gets to ride the school bus in the mornings, which he loves — “it’s new,” his dad said. Parents provide transportation between Carthage elementary and the temporary afternoon school.
“We’re fortunate and blessed to be in small towns where people work together and get things done,” he said.