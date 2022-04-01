Rural towns dress up downtowns

MARION, Ill. — The place is getting a face lift.
Marion, the southern Illinois community of 17,000, is in the midst of a major push to dress up the downtown area with murals that add a touch of class to the cluster of buildings, sidewalks and parking spaces. So far, more than 20 murals have been completed.
“In some small towns there are a lot of buildings in the downtown area that no longer look great. This is a way to spruce them up a little bit,” said Josh Benson, executive director of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. “Also, it adds an additional cultural element to the community, and there is a tourism aspect. I call it commerce through the arts.”
Marion is among many rural communities bringing a splash of art to downtown areas that may have fallen on hard times aesthetically.
Benson approached Marion native Shawn Vincelette, an artist who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Vincelette and Benson — also an artist — have produced many of the murals.
Vincelette, who went to the Savannah College of Art Design, has lived in Georgia since his graduation in 1988. But his heart hasn’t strayed far from his hometown.
“All that started because with the downtown getting a rejuvenation, Josh had the idea of a downtown mural project,” Vincelette said.
The first mural was on a building adjacent to the Civic Center, which was destroyed by an arsonist in 1997 and rebuilt in 2004. The original landmark was constructed a century ago, in 1922. The artwork was a depiction of the former building before it burned.
Vincelette then was forced to battle his fear of heights for his next project — one titled “Statue of Freedom” on a multi-story Citadel building. For muralists, the canvas is a brick-and-stone structure, which offers challenges as well as creative opportunity.
“It’s been fun to see the locations become pieces of artwork,” Vincelette said. “The Citadel is a tall one. The back side is flat with no ornamentation as on the other sides. Having that flat surface with a lot of windows lends itself to having something painted on it.”
The project is the result of public, civic and business entities that have joined together to produce artistic appeal in the downtown area. There are now more than 20 murals scattered around the public square, including one on City Hall.
It is a trend that is being replicated elsewhere. Both Benson and Vincelette say they have been approached by civic leaders in other rural Midwestern communities who are interested in launching their own projects. Among other things, the murals enhance local commerce. Benson has witnessed groups of visitors taking in the art and then doing some shopping or getting together for lunch at a café.
“If you create something that will increase traffic downtown, that foot traffic will supply and feed,” Benson said. “Things like creating a walking tour of art murals are facilitating a rebirth and regrowth of businesses downtown.”
The city has produced a map and is working on a website, marionmurals.com. In the future it will include additional information about the murals, including the artists’ backgrounds.
Like many communities, Marion’s downtown area was somewhat ignored as traffic shifted toward major thoroughfares, such as Interstate 57, about two miles west of the square.
“Marion’s downtown is moving into somewhat of a renaissance,” Benson said. “Five buildings on the square are in renovation or development. Rental space is spoken for. It’s the busiest I’ve seen it in years.”
A total of nine artists have been commissioned to produce murals in the city. Each mural takes an average of 10 days to complete. Sherwin-Williams has provided high-quality exterior paint virtually at cost for the project, Benson said. He isn’t sure how long the artwork will last, though he estimates 15 to 20 years.
“There are different contributing factors, such as what side of the building it’s on, whether it gets a lot of sun,” Benson said. “But we are using the highest level of primers and paints. But some of them will look good with a little patina.”
Vincelette said he sees the beautification of downtown areas in rural communities as a growing trend. He has also painted murals in Savannah and Atlanta.