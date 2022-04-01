Rural towns dress up downtowns

MARION, Ill. — The place is getting a face lift.

Marion, the southern Illinois community of 17,000, is in the midst of a major push to dress up the downtown area with murals that add a touch of class to the cluster of buildings, sidewalks and parking spaces. So far, more than 20 murals have been completed.

“In some small towns there are a lot of buildings in the downtown area that no longer look great. This is a way to spruce them up a little bit,” said Josh Benson, executive director of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. “Also, it adds an additional cultural element to the community, and there is a tourism aspect. I call it commerce through the arts.”

Marion is among many rural communities bringing a splash of art to downtown areas that may have fallen on hard times aesthetically.

Benson approached Marion native Shawn Vincelette, an artist who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Vincelette and Benson — also an artist — have produced many of the murals.

Vincelette, who went to the Savannah College of Art Design, has lived in Georgia since his graduation in 1988. But his heart hasn’t strayed far from his hometown.

“All that started because with the downtown getting a rejuvenation, Josh had the idea of a downtown mural project,” Vincelette said.

The first mural was on a building adjacent to the Civic Center, which was destroyed by an arsonist in 1997 and rebuilt in 2004. The original landmark was constructed a century ago, in 1922. The artwork was a depiction of the former building before it burned.