Scientist takes the lead at reorganized agriculture college

Eric Brevik was brought on to head up Southern Illinois University’s newly formed College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences, based on the main Carbondale campus. It was created following a university reorganization that combined the College of Agricultural Sciences with the College of Science.

Whatever the name, SIU has long had the second-largest ag college in the state, after the University of Illinois’ College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Science.

As part of a military family, Brevik grew up “coast to coast and border to border.” He was born in Panama City, Florida, and spent a lot of time in North Dakota, where his father’s family farmed for years.

Brevik has served as dean of the new college since his hiring about a year ago. The revamped college was officially formed on July 1, 2020. Prior to his appointment, he was professor of geology and soil science at Dickinson State University, part of the North Dakota University System.

His academic background makes him a natural choice for the new position. Brevik holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology and a Ph.D. in soil science. He taught both geology and soil science during his 20-year tenure. He has published several papers about the intersection of soil science and geology.

Brevik spoke with IFT about his background, the new school and challenges he faces at a university with an enrollment that has shrunk dramatically over the past 20 years.

IFT: The former College of Agricultural Sciences is now part of the larger college that also encompasses other science disciplines. Was it an economic decision?

BREVIK: Former Chancellor (Carlo) Montemagno started the process across campus to reduce the number of colleges and departments. With fewer students we needed fewer administrative positions. The goal was to achieve financial savings.

IFT: Where does undergraduate enrollment in the ag school stand today, and what are your goals?

BREVIK: We were at about 1,200 in undergraduate enrollment last year. We’d like to grow that, getting to that 1,300 level.

IFT: Obviously you’re a cheerleader for the entire school. But as with any institution, there are highlights. Would you say SIU’s forestry program is one of the top draws?

BREVIK: Forestry has been a real landmark program. We’re about No. 2 in the country in terms of graduates we produce. It’s a very healthy program in that respect. We were up some students last year. As an institution we were essentially flat last year, which is a win with several years of lagging enrollment. During that time, (forestry) was ahead of where it was the same time last year. They’re doing very well. We also have the only zoology program in Illinois. Our horticulture program is unique. There are a couple of things here that you can’t get at just any college in the state. Not only do we have an animal science program here, but we have a very good one.

IFT: I assume recruitment is one of your key duties as dean. What steps are you taking to increase enrollment?

BREVIK: Pretty much everybody here is a recruiter. We want to bring students to SIU. I spent a day last summer at the Farm Progress Show. I talked to a lot of young folks coming through who were interested in college. My No. 1 priority is here in this college. But if somebody expresses interest in a field not in our college, I view it as being holistic. If I can bring someone in for nursing, history or business, I’ll do that too.

We do a lot with FFA. We recently had state and regional officers on campus for training. We do a whole bunch of events throughout the year with FFA, and I show up for most of those. I make it a point to spend at least a few minutes with those kids, let them know we’re interested in them.

IFT: What would you tell high school graduates considering a career in agriculture who might be looking at SIU?

BREVIK: We’re big enough to have a lot of options but small enough where our students can actually access the faculty. There are lots of opportunities for applied, hands-on experience at our farms and research labs. That’s a real plus to being here. Schools much smaller than us don’t have all that activity going on. And at some schools, oftentimes those faculty are very busy with grad students and post-doc. They don’t have time in the same way.

IFT: What is new at SIU’s ag college?

BREVIK: We have a couple of institutes, including the Fermentation Institute and the Science Institute. The fermentation part is about all things fermented — beer, wine, but also cheeses, kimchi, sauerkraut, yogurts, even pharmaceuticals using principles of fermentation. Our newest center is the Cannabis Center.