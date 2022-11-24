Seed companies continue growth

Seed companies seem to keep on growing, and much of that recent growth seems to be in Iowa. A new Wyffels Hybrid facility will be sprouting up in Ames, with ground-breaking in 2023 and service starting in spring 2024.

The first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota and southern Minnesota, said Jacob Wyffels, vice president of production.

The new center will be able to attract talent in the Des Moines-to-Ames corridor with proximity to Iowa State University.

“Logistically it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “We’ve been growing nine consecutive years. We need capacity and logistics.”

The company’s headquarters is in Geneseo, Illinois.

While the Ames site will start as a distribution center and warehouse, likely within the next five to 10 years it will expand to a full-scale harvest processing, packaging and conditioning plant.

“As we grow, our aspirations are to do more research and development of hybrids here,” Wyffels said.

Eventually the facility will also be used for training for sales and agronomics. As with other processing centers, farmers will be able to tour it and see how things are done.

Wyffels is unique in that it focuses on one thing — seed corn. The company was founded with oat varieties and developed some soybeans, but has been corn-focused since the 1970s, said Wyffels, who grew up detasseling corn and learning the business.

Another family-owned seed company, Beck’s Hybrids, also continued its growth in Iowa last year, buying a 30,000 square foot warehouse in Beaman formerly owned by Bayer. This soybean production and processing facility joins three other Beck’s locations in Iowa, including a processing and distribution facility in Mount Pleasant, a research facility in Marshalltown and a distribution and research site in Colfax.

Last year, at Beck’s home base in Atlanta, Indiana, it also opened a new soybean processing tower. Now it has the capability of processing 3 million bushels of soybeans per year in the plant, which features a 10-story, stand-alone processing tower.

Beck’s expansion continued into Kansas last year, giving more coverage for customers all the way to the border of Colorado, said Clint Prange, Beck’s regional business manager for Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. Nebraska also made it onto Beck’s map, becoming its 15th state for distribution, largely in the Midwest.

“We don’t expand until we have relationships,” Prange said.

A new territory for them starts with seed advisors and agronomists and interested farmers. Warehousing and research facilities are ahead for Nebraska and Kansas.

“Products and logistics are part of the dynamic puzzle,” Prange said of the process of developing a new area.

The expansions are part of Beck’s long-term plans to spread out risks so it meets challenges including storms, inflation and fuel costs rising.

The company is changing in other areas.

“The El Paso, Illinois, facility is quietly becoming a large packaging and processing operation,” he said, and the facility in Paris is getting an upgrade, while the Pontiac center focuses on Great Harvest Organics and the Effingham location combines Practical Farm Research, warehousing and logistics.

Merschman Seeds already has a big presence in Iowa. Its president and CEO Joe Merschman said the company has continued to grow and invest in the business since his parents, Bill and Bernice, started it 67 years ago in West Point, Iowa.

Some of the growth in the past four years includes building a larger truck facility and upgrading small bag, bulk bag, box packaging and treating equipment for soybeans in 2019, he said in an earlier interview.

In 2020, the company added two color sorters to improve overall quality of seed and double the speed of production. Last year, they added a “transition building” to connect a future larger warehouse and additional loading docks as well as completing the final phase of automation to the seed plant.

“In the summer of 2022 we automated our second treating line for soybeans that includes a drying belt and improved bagging equipment for additional capacity,” Merschman said.

Merschman, too, said that it’s not just about the buildings but about the people.

“Relationships are very important” and still count in agriculture, he said.