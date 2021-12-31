Short legislative session likely won’t include major ag issues

The Illinois General Assembly will have an abbreviated session in 2022, with no major initiatives that would affect agriculture in sight.
The lawmaking body will have an expedited session, convening on Jan. 4 and ending April 8. That’s two months shorter than normal. A major reason is the rescheduling of primary elections, which will be held June 28 this year rather than the historical March 15 date.
The legislators chose to shorten the session in order to allow more time on their re-election efforts, according to Kevin Semlow, who tracks state legislation for Illinois Farm Bureau.
“They want to get done before they go out to campaign,” he said.
Every House and Senate seat will be up for election, a phenomenon that occurs every 10 years due to redistricting. Despite the shortened session, there will be more time for lawmaking.
“The number of days will actually be more than normal,” Semlow said. “They’ll meet three days a week, and there will be no spring breaks or any of that kind of thing in the schedule.”
Commodity groups will continue to lobby for ag-friendly initiatives. They include the continued sales tax exemption for farm implements and support for renewable fuels.
“There are many pressing issues with heavy impact,” said Mike Levin, senior director of government affairs with the Illinois Soybean Association. “We know there are various groups in a strong push for the idea of moving toward electrification. We are here to continue to promote the strong attributes of what the renewable fuel space brings to the table. We believe that with a simple switch we can provide renewable fuel that’s necessary to take Illinois into the future and look to reduce greenhouse emissions.”
Kevin Johnson, interim president of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, said 2022 could be a year in which no major ag issues are on the table. But as always, IFCA will pay attention to what is happening in Springfield.
“There’s nothing we’re going to push,” Johnson said. “We’re going to see how the budget goes. The major stuff we are always watching.”
The “major stuff” affecting agriculture in the state includes chemical seed treatment, crop protection and pesticide application regulations.
“Over the past few years there has been talk about banning neonicotinoid pesticides on seed, especially soybean traits,” Johnson said. “There has been that push for higher yields with different seed treatments to get that plant in the ground earlier and earlier every spring.”
There have also been calls from various quarters for a ban on glyphosate.
“We’ll see that again,” Johnson said. “But so far there have been no specific product bans.”
IFCA will also keep a close watch on a push for higher applicator fees and penalties.
“Last year there was legislation out there that would raise all fines by three times,” Johnson said. “The starting fine is $750.”
Semlow said farmers will continue to track measures dealing with livestock production — especially CAFOs, or concentrated animal feeding operations. The Illinois Livestock Management Facilities Act, established in 1996 and amended in 1998, regulates the design and construction of livestock facilities, management of operations and waste handling. It also requires public comment periods for new facilities and expansion of current operations.
Producers have been successful in reducing complaints and the environmental impact of facilities, according to Semlow.
“We anticipate there will be continued examination of how livestock facilities are sited,” he said. “There are some out there who would like to see changes since we put the act in place. We’ve seen the incident rates of environmental incidents drop to very low numbers — low single digits. We are making sure facilities are safe and reliable.”
Renewable fuels is another topic that will continue to be addressed by ag groups.
“There is always a continued push to see increased use of ethanol, especially moving to an E-15 standard,” Semlow said. “Also, increasing our tax incentives to encourage use of B20 rather than B11. We’re having discussions with corn growers, the soybean association and the Agriculture Committee.”
Some lawmakers promoted a bill expanding the tax credits to B20, but it was not brought to the floor in the General Assembly in 2021. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said the expansion of biodiesel tax credits could make a difference right away. He is not confident that will come to pass in 2022.
“Biodiesel instantly produces cleaner air,” said Meier, who farms in Washington County. “I would love to see that, but with the shortened schedule, I don’t know.”
Meier agrees that there likely will not be a push to address the sales tax exemption on farm equipment. He especially doubts it could occur in a year in which some farmers are expected to struggle economically due to skyrocketing input costs, especially fertilizer.
“I hope they don’t this year,” he said. “I haven’t heard any rumblings about it. 2021 was a good year for agriculture — none of us can deny that. “But 2022 is shaping up to be one of the worst years for ag. We’ve had good yields two years in a row. You just don’t get three years with good yields like that.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress in 2021, could also benefit Illinois agriculture. Each state will make a push to get as much of the $1.2 trillion as possible, and agricultural groups will seek investments.
“There will be significant dollars coming to Illinois,” Levin said. “Roads, bridges, broadband and waterways are priority issues. We’re working to know when the funds will be available and where they are going.”