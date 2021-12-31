Short legislative session likely won’t include major ag issues

The Illinois General Assembly will have an abbreviated session in 2022, with no major initiatives that would affect agriculture in sight.

The lawmaking body will have an expedited session, convening on Jan. 4 and ending April 8. That’s two months shorter than normal. A major reason is the rescheduling of primary elections, which will be held June 28 this year rather than the historical March 15 date.

The legislators chose to shorten the session in order to allow more time on their re-election efforts, according to Kevin Semlow, who tracks state legislation for Illinois Farm Bureau.

“They want to get done before they go out to campaign,” he said.

Every House and Senate seat will be up for election, a phenomenon that occurs every 10 years due to redistricting. Despite the shortened session, there will be more time for lawmaking.

“The number of days will actually be more than normal,” Semlow said. “They’ll meet three days a week, and there will be no spring breaks or any of that kind of thing in the schedule.”

Commodity groups will continue to lobby for ag-friendly initiatives. They include the continued sales tax exemption for farm implements and support for renewable fuels.

“There are many pressing issues with heavy impact,” said Mike Levin, senior director of government affairs with the Illinois Soybean Association. “We know there are various groups in a strong push for the idea of moving toward electrification. We are here to continue to promote the strong attributes of what the renewable fuel space brings to the table. We believe that with a simple switch we can provide renewable fuel that’s necessary to take Illinois into the future and look to reduce greenhouse emissions.”