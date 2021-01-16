Southern Illinois Heritage Farm spans 10 generations

VILLA RIDGE, Ill. — The Atherton farm is older than Illinois.

James Hogendobler, who goes by Jay, grows corn, beans and wheat on about 300 acres in the southern tip of Illinois. He also raises Angus cattle. He continues the legacy of Aaron Atherton, who established the farm in 1816, two years before Illinois became a state.

He is the ninth generation to farm here, and his daughters Alice and Erin represent the 10th.

“I don’t know how many greats,” said his mother, Judy Hogendobler. She traces her family’s existence in Illinois back to the early 19th century through her mother’s side. She and her husband, James Michael, who goes by Mike, still live here.

The patriarch arrived here in the early 1800s with several others from Kentucky to establish a church, farm and community in what was then Alexander County. It is now part of Pulaski County, which was formed in 1843 from parts of Alexander and Johnson counties.

His family line continued with Aaron II, Aaron III, Asa, John and Hugh Atherton, Judy’s father.

The original farm consisted of 40 acres granted by the fledgling federal government, which encouraged western settlements in the growing nation following the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. It was hard work and a dangerous existence.

“They had to clear the land; it was all forested,” Judy said. “There were even black bears here.”

In those days elk also roamed the land.

“Indians were here too, but I’ve never heard any stories about them,” she said.