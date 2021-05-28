Soybean association connects tech companies, farmers

Connecting companies and customers can be a challenge, especially when it comes to smaller businesses. A program in Illinois hopes to add another layer of communication for ag companies looking to add data to their portfolio and farmers looking to try out new technology.

Ag Tech Connect was introduced this past January by the Illinois Soybean Association, posting opportunities for farmers to test and gather information for innovative technology in agriculture.

This program figures to be a boon for smaller ag-tech companies who might not have the same budget as bigger corporations.

“There’s a lot of people who will do trials if you have the money to pay,” said David Stark, president of Holganix. “For smaller companies, that can be a challenge. We can’t come close to competing with the kind of (research and development) budgets of large ag companies.”

By using a program like Ag Tech Connect, Stark hopes he can be more strategic in the way Holganix, a fertilizer company that specializes in soil health, can target the people that will give him the best data possible. In turn, farmers also gain that data, which is becoming more and more of a valuable commodity in the agriculture world.

“A grower wants to see data,” Stark said. “They want to see what a neighbor does with technology and try a little more themselves. Whatever we do in the trials, we have to get real customers to use the product and see how it works. Getting it into the hands of people that can be customers sooner, frankly, skips a lot of the need to spend money on a lot of years doing trials.”