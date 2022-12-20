Soybean group position encourages connections

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Ashley Barry isn’t following in the footsteps of anyone in her new job. She is the first one to hold it.

While “engagement manager” may sound more like a job title for a wedding planner, her work involves connecting soybean growers with legislators to get their voices heard.

This Illinois Soybean Association job is part of a growing Government Relations and Strategy department. The team will grow from three members to eight by January, said director Andrew Larson.

Barry is no stranger to stepping into a role that is in its infancy. For the last three years she worked for a cannabis licensing agency handling competitive applications for cannabis dispensaries, craft grows, infusers and transportation licenses.

A self-described “5-foot-tall ball of fire,” Barry said she likes the idea of being the first in a new job and having a role in building the position.

“This is a nice change. It’s non-confrontational,” she said of working for a non-partisan group. She has been a director of operations for a statewide political organization, has volunteered for political campaigns and worked in crisis management communications.

She is based in the Lombard, Illinois, office in suburban Chicago and frequents the new Bloomington office in central Illinois.

Part of her role with the ISA government relations team is to work with Illinois Soy Growers programs including the ISG Political Action Committee and Voice for Soy advocacy network. She will be organizing events and raising funds for the PAC.

Current areas of focus include biofuels, trade and tax issues, said Larson, who leads her department. Larson said the team is working on building “more robust legislative policy.”

Illinois is different from some of the other big soybean growing states because it has so many urban legislators, he said. In the General Assembly in Springfield, 150 members call Chicago their home, and they need to know more about ag and rural issues downstate, Larson said.

The role of the ISA government relations team is not just to lobby but to inform legislators as well, he said.

With only a month behind her in her new job, Barry is ready to help the 43,000 soybean growers in Illinois get involved in advocacy for their industry “at a level that has not been done before,” she said.

Her work may help to kill a piece of legislation that could hamper generations of work for a farm family, or to support legislation that will help farmers maintain their livelihood in the future.

“Illinois farmers need this,” she said.

Many growers may be more informed about research, agronomic information, promotion and other ISA services funded by their checkoff dollars. But they might not be as aware that the Illinois Soybean Growers has a PAC and SoyVoice, which help farmers engage with legislators about things that impact them, she said.

“A big focus is to get people to get involved and find ways to market themselves,” she said.

She will use newsletters and other communication methods, training and workshops to help growers know about things that might affect them and find out how to get involved, said Barry, who grew up in Kendall County in northeastern Illinois.

She didn’t grow up on a farm but is immersing in everything soybean now. Earlier in December, she met ISA board members for the first time.

The government relations team aims to broaden awareness of their work, increase the number of farmer members active in political action, and increase awareness of issues ISG is working on, Larson said.

“Our goal is to get good information out to stakeholders each month on key issues,” Larson said. “It is important for farmers to be their own best advocates.”

Soybean farmers have seen some big victories this year, including biodiesel legislation in April.