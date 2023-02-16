Domestic fish farming has diminished in recent decades, with imports dramatically horning in on U.S. production.

While an active industry exists, the United States imports about 90% of fish and seafood consumed here, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Economic realities have moved much production overseas, especially to China and Southeast Asia.

Efforts are underway to produce more fish domestically, though there are challenges.

“There is a lot of opportunity to expand aquaculture in the United States,” said Caird Rexroad, USDA’s national program leader for aquaculture. “We have the natural resources needed for a successful industry. But some changes are needed to make that happen.”

U.S. soybean growers, in particular, benefit indirectly from the aquaculture market, as soy meal is a component in many fish rations. Still, producers would prefer to sell more feed here than ship it overseas.

Philip Good has a double interest in aquaculture. He not only raises catfish, but also grows soybeans on his Macon, Mississippi, farm. He would like to see more domestic fish production.

“I think that there’s a big opportunity,” Good said. “There could be more soybean meal produced. Aquaculture is a big user of soybean meal, and the market’s there.”

Though cheaper imported fish may better fit on budgets of wholesale food purchasers, Good is convinced that domestically raised fish is superior in quality. He believes the move toward healthy eating and the farm-to-fork trend can be major drivers.

Good, who began raising catfish in 1999, uses a 28% protein ration. Some fish farmers use as much as 32%.

“It’s a totally grain-fed fish grown in a controlled environment,” he said. “We know everything that goes into that fish. I may be partial, but I’m very proud of our product. Aquaculture is a big user of soybean meal, and the market’s here.”

Sales of domestic fish products totaled $1.5 billion in 2018, according to USDA’s most recent Census of Agriculture. That is a 10% increase from five years previous.

Five states make up more than half of all domestic fish production, with no Midwestern states in the top 10. Mississippi is the top-producing aquaculture state, with annual sales of $208 million as of 2018. Much of the state’s production consists of catfish, raised in ponds.

Other Southern states have large production numbers, as do the coastal states of Washington, California, Hawaii, and Maine.

Many species hold promise for growth.

“It depends on what kind of water you have access to,”

Rexroad said. “In the South there is a thriving catfish industry. Rainbow trout can be grown pretty much anywhere in the U.S. There’s also a lot of investment in Atlantic salmon, with companies looking to put in re-circulating systems,”

Soybean growers here are working on expanding domestic production of aquaculture products.

“U.S. soybeans producers would absolutely benefit from increased domestic fish production — especially for tilapia and shrimp — given meal consumption potential,” said Keenan McRoberts, vice president of strategic alignment with the United Soybean Board. “The issue is more a regulatory one for higher value species.”

McRoberts acknowledged that the mature catfish industry in the South is thriving but pointed to the prospect of increasing production of other species.

“We’re looking for opportunities to increase production in many kinds of environments, certainly in rural locations, with the ability to raise fish in recirculating aquaculture systems. There’s an opportunity to raise fish anywhere. That would include urban areas as well.”

Comparing import levels is difficult because some of the fish raised in the United States is exported, processed and reintroduced here, according to Rexroad.

He did point to a task force that is taking a broad view of the potential for increasing domestic aquaculture production. The federal inter-agency group is co-led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“It starts with taking a comprehensive look at the economic development and what is needed,” Rexroad said. “A second effort I led examines a national strategic plan for aquaculture research. We will publish the first progress report later in the year.”