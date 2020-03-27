CHENOA, Ill. — The Space Age Pioneers blasted off into 4-H history 60 years ago as a community-based club in central Illinois.
The name came from the space race enthusiasm in 1960, said Ruth Poppe, who has been a 4-H leader for the club for 39 years.
Over the years, the club has set off some rockets — embracing its name. Other club activities focus on leadership, food, health and community service. Every year students participate in a service project in Chenoa. Past projects have included food drives, cleaning up a playground, planting and volunteering for the community sale.
There is no shortage of youths who want to be Space Age Pioneers. At one time the club had 72 members.
“There were big families then and members stayed in all 10 years,” Poppe said.
Parents and extra leaders chipped in to make it all work.
4-H has been big in Chenoa for a long time. At one time there were as many as five clubs in the city. Today, even with all the options for activities, 4-H still has between 25 and 32 members every year, she said.
Many of the members also have a long tradition of 4-H in their families, including Rachel Krinder. She is the third generation to participate in 4-H in her family. Her mom attended the less creatively named Chenoa Girls 4-H Club, and her grandpa was one of the Handy Andys.
Poppe was Krinder’s 4-H leader. After Krinder studied communication at the University of Illinois, worked as a professional in Girl Scouting and returned to the community as an insurance agent, Poppe recruited her to be a 4-H leader. Krinder has been the Space Age Pioneers’ organizational leader since 2008, with Poppe helping her now.
“Every year the nature of the club changes with the nature of its members,” Poppe said.
Now more families have a special interest in animal science and are showing livestock, Krinder said. Her 4-H members are showing horses, pigs, cows, ducks, rabbits, chickens, cats and dogs, Krinder said.
There are many resources for the club — from speakers to helpers — because there are so many past members, Krinder said. Her club’s alumni have talents in visual arts, photography, cake decorating, food preservation and gardening.