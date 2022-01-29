Staffing a concern for rural fire districts

FAIRFIELD, Ill. — Like any service, rural fire protection faces challenges that vary in both type and severity. Perhaps the biggest concern here, as well as in other places, is staffing.

“One of biggest challenges is keeping people active and finding young people who want to do this,” said Chris Miller, assistant chief of the Fairfield Rural Fire Protection District in Wayne County, Illinois.

Fairfield is not alone. Across the region, finding workers may not be an issue at crisis level, but it is something that always seems to be on the minds of emergency workers.

“General staffing is a problem right now,” said Cheri Breneman of the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts. “We can blame or thank COVID for it. But it’s been a challenge.”

The Fairfield district is among the largest in Illinois. It covers 300 square miles and has three stations. Manpower consists of 45 workers, all volunteers. Revenue is sufficient and there are no shortages of needed equipment.

But keeping and drawing workers is always a concern.

The National Fire Protection Association learned that a few years ago when it surveyed more than 1,000 of its members. Issues considered important varied widely. One coastal district in Washington state reported a concern about tsunami recovery. But one consistent thread was employees.

“Recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters is a critical challenge for rural fire service,” the association said in a report about the survey and symposium that followed.